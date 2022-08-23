ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County to distribute more than 700 monkeypox vaccines to healthcare providers

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySFT3_0hRPYc0Y00

SAN DIEGO – On Monday, officials with the County of San Diego announced that more than 700 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be distributed to healthcare providers in the region.

705 vials of Mpox, the vaccine used to fight the virus, will be donated from the San Diego County reserve and some will be able to be divied up to as many as five patients per vial. Some doses, however, will need to be used for immunocompromised individuals or those under the age of 18, which will require a full vial.

“Being able to expand the number of doses through the intradermal procedure is going to help us vaccinate many more eligible San Diegans,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Because the overall supply of vaccine remains extremely short of what is needed, we will continue to request additional doses from the state. In the meantime, we ask those at high risk to be cautious about their partners and have any signs of monkeypox immediately checked out by a physician.”

Biden officials accelerating monkeypox vaccine effort, including 1.8 million additional doses

Those who qualify for the vaccine dose should expect to be contacted by healthcare providers for scheduling of vaccinations in the coming weeks. Additional doses will also become available Monday through California’s My Turn system.

San Diego County is expected to receive an additional 990 doses of Mpox from the state soon.

To stay up to date on the latest information about monkeypox in the area, text COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.

For more information about monkeypox in California, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Health Care#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

New port of entry breaks ground in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Two decades in the making, lawmakers and dignitaries finally broke ground on a new port of entry, the fifth along the California-Mexico border. Officials from both sides of the border attended Monday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry — or Otay II — which project engineers hope to finish in September 2024.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy