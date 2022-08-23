ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
KSAT 12

One hospitalized after family feud leads to shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday. At 11 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Orphan Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in his forearm, bleeding heavily inside...
KSAT 12

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KSAT 12

Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
KSAT 12

Teenage brothers shot while cleaning mothers gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 blocks of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. Upon arrival, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm handgun...
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
KSAT 12

Pearl to open 1100 Springs Plaza by October

SAN ANTONIO – Formerly a parking lot, Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza will offer a space for visitors to relax, socialize, and enjoy a meal. The plaza, located in front of the Full Goods Building, is set to open by October. The space celebrates Pearl’s and San Antonio’s history and connection to water.
