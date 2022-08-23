Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after family feud leads to shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday. At 11 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Orphan Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in his forearm, bleeding heavily inside...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex. On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting. A man and woman were shot just outside their home...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
KSAT 12
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
KSAT 12
South Side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home. SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a...
KSAT 12
Teenage brothers shot while cleaning mothers gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 blocks of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. Upon arrival, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm handgun...
KSAT 12
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
KSAT 12
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
KSAT 12
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at Converse home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart, sheriff says
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
KSAT 12
Swimming not allowed at Jacob’s Well for the rest of the year, officials say
WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of Texas’ most beloved swimming holes, Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley, will be closed for swimming for the remainder of the year. Hays County officials said the area still needs significant rainfall to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well.
KSAT 12
Pearl to open 1100 Springs Plaza by October
SAN ANTONIO – Formerly a parking lot, Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza will offer a space for visitors to relax, socialize, and enjoy a meal. The plaza, located in front of the Full Goods Building, is set to open by October. The space celebrates Pearl’s and San Antonio’s history and connection to water.
