CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle.

Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado at the Gateway International Bridge that was stolen from Brownsville.

Later in the day, deputies observed a pickup truck that matched the description and license plates of the white Chevrolet Silverado.

U.S. Customs agents were able to confirm that the license plates matched the stolen vehicle. The license plates are LRR-8114

According to a news release, deputies made contact with the driver and advised them to pull over. The report states the driver “clearly saw the CCSO Deputy, ignored the commands, increased his speed, drove through the toll booth and fled to Mexico.”

No injuries were reported. The unknown suspect is charged wit evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

The case remains under investigation and ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.

