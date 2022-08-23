Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Steele, Sampson banned from Toronto trip over vax status
MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least-vaccinated teams will have only two players miss the team’s trip to Toronto this week because of Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, the team announced Sunday. Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to go on MLB’s restricted list,...
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
Happ makes MLB history with 1st-of-its-kind multi-HR game
Ian Happ powered the Cubs — literally — to a series-opening win over the Brewers Friday night in Milwaukee. And once the dust settled after the Cubs' 4-3 10-inning win, Happ had pulled off MLB history. Happ hit a pair of two-run home runs, which turned out to...
Crede on the importance of Podsednik to the White Sox
Former Sox third baseman Joe Crede joined Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik on White Sox Pregame Live where, among other things, they looked back on his time on the South Side including some of his old teammates. Podsednik, the team’s leadoff hitter, played an integral role at the top of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Cubs view Steele, Thompson workloads down the stretch
Keegan Thompson’s career-high for innings pitched in a season came back in 2018. Justin Steele set his new career-high earlier this month. This, of course, isn’t news to the Cubs as we’ve entered the stretch run of Steele and Thompson’s first full big-league season. But both...
Podcast: Hoyer meets the media, Cubs-Cards series recap
Live from Wrigley Field, Cubs beat writers Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins discuss the latest on the Cubs. — Recapping the Cardinals series and how the Cubs paid tribute to Albert Pujols. — Jed Hoyer meets the media. — Potential offseason contract extensions?. — Kyle Hendricks' season-ending shoulder injury. Listen...
Orioles walk off White Sox in 11th after tying game in 9th
Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 11 innings Thursday night. Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers...
Moncada lands on the 10-day IL with 'hamstring strain'
Yoán Moncada left Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles with a "hamstring strain," according to the team. Two days later, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list. White Sox manager Tony La Russa originally deemed Moncada "day-to-day." He alluded to the possibility of an imminent return...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues
When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks
Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
Joe Kelly leaves Saturday's game with 'bruised right knee'
Joe Kelly left Saturday's White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a "bruised right knee," according to the team. He is considered "day-to-day" after his X-rays came back negative. Kelly came in to relieve Jose Ruiz in the top of the ninth inning during Saturday's game against the Arizona...
Cubs place Wisdom on IL with sprained finger
The finger injury Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom sustained last weekend against the Brewers has landed him on the injured list. The Cubs placed Wisdom on the 10-day IL Saturday with a sprained left ring finger, a move retroactive to Friday, and recalled Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liam Hendriks loses out on 20th straight save, misses franchise record
Liam Hendriks gave up an unusual home run in the ninth-inning. Sadly, it allowed the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game up. Kyle Stowers had never hit a home run in a major league game until Thursday night. After Adam Engel dropped what would have been a game-sealing out in foul territory, Stowers rocked a ball into right-center field.
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career
As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
Fields 'glad' refs called late hit during preseason game
Only more time in the NFL can help Justin Fields get calls in his direction. At least that's what the second-year quarterback has claimed in the past when speaking about not receiving calls in his favor. But, on Saturday, during the Bears final preseason game of the offseason slate, Fields...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sanborn, Pettis 'left it all out there' in final bid for roster spot
CLEVELAND – There's nothing more for Jack Sanborn to do but wait. The Bears' undrafted rookie linebacker has had a tremendous preseason for his hometown team. He opened the exhibition slate by recording two turnovers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. He has shown he has value both as a depth linebacker and as a special teams contributor.
Mets retire Willie Mays' No. 24 during Old Timers' Day surprise
When Willie Mays joined the New York Mets in 1972, his arrival came with a promise. Joan Payson, then the owner of the Mets, told Mays his number would be retired by the organization after his career ended. “Sadly, Mrs. Payson died before she could make good on her promise,"...
Dosunmu adds muscle via workouts, improved diet
There's a number to prove Ayo Dosunmu's offseason workout regimen has worked. But there's also nuance. Recent photos posted to social media of a shirtless Dosunmu working out have supported what NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live analyst Kendall Gill have said recently on the Bulls Talk Podcast---that the second-year guard has bulked up and had, in Johnson's words, "a monster offseason."
Eberflus: Roquan Smith will be ready for regular season
Roquan Smith was expected to play in the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday night, but when it came time for kickoff Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes. According to Matt Eberflus, Smith felt “tightness” as he went through pregame warmups. Eberflus wouldn’t specify whether Smith felt that tightness in his legs, back, or wallet, so we don’t know exactly what kept the linebacker from making his preseason debut. Regardless, Eberflus didn’t seem too worried about Smith missing the entire preseason, even though he’s expected to play a key role in his defense.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0