Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hoyer meets the media, Cubs-Cards series recap

Live from Wrigley Field, Cubs beat writers Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins discuss the latest on the Cubs. — Recapping the Cardinals series and how the Cubs paid tribute to Albert Pujols. — Jed Hoyer meets the media. — Potential offseason contract extensions?. — Kyle Hendricks' season-ending shoulder injury. Listen...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada lands on the 10-day IL with 'hamstring strain'

Yoán Moncada left Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles with a "hamstring strain," according to the team. Two days later, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list. White Sox manager Tony La Russa originally deemed Moncada "day-to-day." He alluded to the possibility of an imminent return...
CHICAGO, IL
Jason Heyward
Marcus Stroman
Kyle Hendricks
Willson Contreras
Jed Hoyer
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues

When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs place Wisdom on IL with sprained finger

The finger injury Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom sustained last weekend against the Brewers has landed him on the injured list. The Cubs placed Wisdom on the 10-day IL Saturday with a sprained left ring finger, a move retroactive to Friday, and recalled Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL
#Cubs#2016 World Series#Injured List
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career

As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu adds muscle via workouts, improved diet

There's a number to prove Ayo Dosunmu's offseason workout regimen has worked. But there's also nuance. Recent photos posted to social media of a shirtless Dosunmu working out have supported what NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live analyst Kendall Gill have said recently on the Bulls Talk Podcast---that the second-year guard has bulked up and had, in Johnson's words, "a monster offseason."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus: Roquan Smith will be ready for regular season

Roquan Smith was expected to play in the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday night, but when it came time for kickoff Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes. According to Matt Eberflus, Smith felt “tightness” as he went through pregame warmups. Eberflus wouldn’t specify whether Smith felt that tightness in his legs, back, or wallet, so we don’t know exactly what kept the linebacker from making his preseason debut. Regardless, Eberflus didn’t seem too worried about Smith missing the entire preseason, even though he’s expected to play a key role in his defense.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

