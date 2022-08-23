Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Maroon Volleyball finishes 3rd at Tip Off
The Maroons finished 2nd in their pool at the Southwestern/Northwestern Tip off tournament in Hamilton. That put them in the game for 3rd in the seeded tournament. The Maroons faced off with Columbia Falls and won the first game 25-16 and dropped the second 20-25 but won the match by score differential. The Maroons took on Libby and picked up the win 25-17, 25-14. Finishing the tournament with 10 wins against 2 loses.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Soccer Splits with Big Sky
The Butte High soccer programs had their home opener this Saturday against Missoula Big Sky. The Lady Bulldogs fell to the eagles 0-10 while the Boys earned a 4-0 victory. The Lady Bulldogs played a competitive game early with the Eagles only allowing 2 goals in the first 25 minutes of the match. Along with goalie Jessie LaPier, the bulldog defense made it difficult for the Big Sky attack to get started. During this first part of the game, the Eagles were mostly limited to taking difficult shots outside of the penalty box.
buttesports.com
Maroon Volleyball goes 3-1 in Southwest/Northwest Tip Off
The Butte Central Volleyball team went 3-1 in Hamilton at the Southwest/Northwest A Tip Off tournament. The only loss came on set point differential in a split match with Polson with BC taking the first game 25-20 and Polson taking the second game 14-25. The Maroons defeated Browning 25-21, 25-23,...
buttesports.com
Hellgate Knights Take Butte High Soccer by Storm
MISSOULA – Yesterday, the Butte High soccer teams challenged the Knights on their home field at Hellgate High. The girls team was the first to throw down the gauntlet, led by Head Coach, Colstrip native, and former athlete Steve Shahan. Despite their eagerness to play, the game suffered from...
buttesports.com
Jarrett Wilson and his band of Pirates stop Maroons
Butte Central opens the 2022 season with a tough loss to the Polson Pirates. If you’re an opponent, Jarrett Wilson can shiver your timbers. The Polson Pirates’ quarterback ran for two touchdowns, passed for four and led his team to a 49-14 victory over Butte Central Friday night in a Western A Conference high school football game that opened the season.
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
NBCMontana
Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
Filming begins for 1923 series in Uptown Butte
Despite temporary inconveniences, city officials say the series is already making a positive economic impact on the town.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
