The Butte High soccer programs had their home opener this Saturday against Missoula Big Sky. The Lady Bulldogs fell to the eagles 0-10 while the Boys earned a 4-0 victory. The Lady Bulldogs played a competitive game early with the Eagles only allowing 2 goals in the first 25 minutes of the match. Along with goalie Jessie LaPier, the bulldog defense made it difficult for the Big Sky attack to get started. During this first part of the game, the Eagles were mostly limited to taking difficult shots outside of the penalty box.

BUTTE, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO