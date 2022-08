Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO