Two Teams In Passing Finally Cross Paths

When Trinity Christian travels to Ed White tonight to open the 2022 high school football season, it will be the first time the two schools have met on the football field in both of their rich school’s history. That may come as a surprise to some, seeing that only eight miles seperate the two schools. Yet even though both schools are close in vacinity, they’ve seemingly been miles apart when it comes to facing one another. That is until tonight, when they finally cross paths.
August 27, 2022

Raines Defeats Monsignor Pace 19-13 To Kickoff 2022 Football Season. Jacksonville Fl- Mark Miller scored two touchdowns on the evening, including one running it in for a 55-yard touchdown, to defeat Monsignor Pace 19-13. The Vikings broke a 6-6 tie with Miller’s first long run to put Raines up 13-6 over the Spartans in the first half. Richardson would score again as Monsignor Pace struggled...
Photos: Jackson Opens Season With Impressive Win Over Nease

Ponte Vedra Fl- Jackson improved to 1-0 on the season with an impressive visctory over Nease Friday night. Both teams were playoff participants last year, Jackson losing in the first round, and Nease losing in the regional final. Both team’s also boaast two of the highest recruited athletes in the area, in Nease’s Marcus Stokes (Florida commit) and Jackson’s Grayson Howard (South Carolina commit).
Webb & Rogers Settles Trinity’s Case With Ed White

Jacksonville Fl- A long overdue matchup of Westside neighbors commenced last night under storm clouds and eventual thunderstorms which included an hour rain delay. But when the clouds cleared, it revealed a thunderous run by Treyaun Webb late in the 4th quarter. A closing argument over Ed White defeating them 48-40, as the case of who would win between these neighboring programs was finally settled. Yet it was not without a fight to the finish.
