Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO