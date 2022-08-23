ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks community's help in deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help after a woman was shot to death and three others were injured - forcing both South Carolina State University and Claflin University on lockdown. "When the shooting happened you know we all were...
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active "crime scene"

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a "crime scene". Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
IRMO, SC

