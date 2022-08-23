SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT was activated to help de-escalate a situation in east Charlotte Monday night, according to CMPD.

Police are working to apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants.

The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.

The subjects involved in the case were initially separated from one another, and officers left the scene. Upon further investigation, a suspect of the original call for service was also a suspect in an unrelated Charlotte crime.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued, and Hickory Grove Officers responded back to the residence, attempting to arrest the suspect, who refused to exit the home.

This is an active and ongoing situation; check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.