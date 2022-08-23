Late night uprising inside the Ottawa County Jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail Monday evening (8/22), after several inmates there started a disturbance and began destroying property.

Ottawa County Sheriff, David Dean said last night’s unrest began when inmates started to act out of frustration over the loss of outside communications, which was due to a broken phone kiosk.

Severe weather conditions in Miami several days ago had knocked out that phone kiosk.

It didn’t take long for frustrations to transpire into an uprising, that started inside one of four inmate pods.

Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson said at that point, approximately 20 law enforcement officers from all over Ottawa County quickly responded to the jail.







Sheriff Dean said it only took a small number of highly agitated inmates to get others in the jail involved in the destruction of property and overall unrest.

“It’s not always all the inmates. A majority of the inmates in here are just wanting to do their time, okay? But, it’s just like the regular population. You’ve got a 10 percent that wants to cause problems, and so it kind of messes it up for everybody else,” said Sheriff Dean.

The disturbance, which began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, was considered by authorities to be under control by 10:00 p.m.

However, some of the more agitated inmates weren’t done expressing their anger.

A substantial law enforcement response was dispatched back to the Ottawa County Jail around 10:45 p.m. after a fire was reported inside the facility.

Sheriff Dean said a couple of the inmates started a fire inside a trash can.

Crews with the Miami Fire Department had the flames extinguished by 11:15 p.m.

“There were no injuries, however, one inmate was taken to the hospital due to an unrelated medical issue,” said Chief Anderson.

Sheriff Dean said the phone kiosk would be repaired sometime today (8/23).

WATCH: Reporter, Dustin Lattimer Live On Facebook Shortly After Inmates Start Fire

