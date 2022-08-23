ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

One hospitalized after Fairfield police shooting

By Tori Gaines, Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrlNy_0hRPSPq500

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to a local hospital following a police shooting Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. The shooting happened near Central Way and Commerce Court.

PHOTOS: Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa

Police said that officers responded to a report of “a person possibly loitering and setting up camp” on the 100 block of Commerce Court around 1:50 p.m. The man was identified as Robert Wilson, who police said has been arrested multiple times in recent years.

FPD said Wilson had an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court for a domestic violence case. When officers tried to arrest him, he drove away in his vehicle.

As he was driving away, police said one of his tires flattened. He then attempted to run away from officers.

While Wilson was being chased, FPD said he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers. He was then shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qoay7_0hRPSPq500
Image from the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said Wilson had six guns, five of which were determined to be BB guns, FPD said. There was a sixth gun in his car — police could not identify what type it was. You can view a photo of the guns above.

