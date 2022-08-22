Read full article on original website
Related
Millennial couple buy $27million mansion in one of Australia's most elite suburbs with fortune made from selling designer water and RATs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
Comments / 0