‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency amid massive flooding event
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday as weather and emergency management officials now anticipate the Pearl River cresting in Jackson on Monday — about 24 hours earlier than initially projected — after record-setting rainfall this week. “If predictions prove accurate, the Pearl River is...
