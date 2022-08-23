ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Biggest takeaways from Day 16 of Titans training camp

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans practiced on Monday for the first time since their preseason Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and for the final time before all teams must cut their rosters down to 80 players.

Before practice, the Titans already began that process by waiving four players, including wide receiver Terry Godwin, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, defensive back Shyheim Carter and cornerback Shakur Brown.

Both Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations, which was especially unfortunate for Brown, who had a great shot to make the roster after standing out upon arriving in Nashville.

Tennessee still has one more move to make, as the roster currently stands at 81. That move will come by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Then, by the same time the following Tuesday (Aug. 30) the Titans will trim down to 53 players.

Without further ado, here are the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ 16th practice of training camp.

Non-participants

Syndication: The Tennessean

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Defensive lineman Denico Autry, guard Jamarco Jones, running back Trenton Cannon, offensive lineman Christian DiLauro, tight end Tommy Hudson, defensive lineman Kevin Strong and defensive back Josh Kalu did not practice.”

Players returning

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “Several players returned to practice at least in some fashion on Monday, and the group included guard Nate Davis, cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive back Theo Jackson, linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive back Chris Jackson. Davis went inside early, and others were limited.”

Dillon Radunz works at guard

AP Photo/John Amis

Wyatt: “Vrabel said the Titans ‘shuffled some guys around’ on the offensive line on Monday after being asked about Dillon Radunz working at guard in the session.”

Punt returners

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “During a punt return period, Mason Kinsey, Kyle Philips and Treylon Burks all fielded punts.”

Ryan Tannehill looking to the rookies

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Mabin shines

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Hassan Haskins flashing the hands

Syndication: The Tennessean

The two-minute period

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “The Titans worked in a two-minute period, and drives led by Tannehill and Willis both ended with disappointing results – and no points. After linebacker David Long Jr. broke up a Tannehill pass intended for Woods, Tannehill completed passes to Hooper, Westbrook-Ikhine and Hilliard. But the drive fizzled out and ended on back-to-back drops by Hilliard and Hollister. The next drive, led by Willis, included incompletions on 4 of the 7 throws. Mabin, who had a nice day, broke up a pass on the possession.”

Next practice: Wednesday (with Cardinals)

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Wyatt: “Vrabel said on Monday the team will practice the Cardinals on Wednesday only – not Wednesday and Thursday as initially scheduled.”

