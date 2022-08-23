ATLANTA — An Atlanta cab driver was shaken up after he was pulled over and realized one of his patrons was the alleged suspect in a deadly triple shooting on Monday. Checker Cap's Giles Patrick Manido was working in Midtown when he got a call that the suspect, Raissa Kenge, needed a ride from a hotel off 14th Street. He said that Kenge had ridden in his taxi before, and he's even met her dad.

