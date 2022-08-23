Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if...
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old
Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
Midtown shooting | Atlanta Police release 911 calls
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released multiple 911 calls that came in from multiple people after shots were fired in Midtown Monday. Police said two people died following the shooting and another person was injured. The calls started a little before 1:45 p.m. Callers can be heard giving details...
NAACP leaders call on Department of Justice to investigate Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA — NAACP leaders during a press conference Friday said they're seeking accountability and believe a federal investigation is needed to reach their goal. They raised concerns about the number of Black men shot by Atlanta Police officers in recent years where the investigations remain open, prosecutors haven't resolved the cases, or the civil rights organizations leaders believe excessive force was used but officers weren't held accountable.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night. A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy...
In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch. Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.
Austell appoints first Black police chief
AUSTELL, Ga. — The city of Austell selected its first Black chief of police on Wednesday. Orrin Scott Hamilton is from Cordele and has most notably served with the Cobb County Police Department for over 20 years. He started law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer.
'These phone calls I'm getting are about you' | Taxi driver recounts ride with Midtown shooting suspect
ATLANTA — An Atlanta cab driver was shaken up after he was pulled over and realized one of his patrons was the alleged suspect in a deadly triple shooting on Monday. Checker Cap's Giles Patrick Manido was working in Midtown when he got a call that the suspect, Raissa Kenge, needed a ride from a hotel off 14th Street. He said that Kenge had ridden in his taxi before, and he's even met her dad.
What court documents reveal about Atlanta midtown shooting suspect
ATLANTA — Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years seeking justice against claims of harassment and fraud. 11Alive Investigates read them all, which paint a picture of a frustrated and isolated woman, that was running out of cash. Kengne appeared before a...
14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says
ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
fox5atlanta.com
3 wanted for questioning in shooting where man crashed SUV trying to flee
DEKALB COUTNY, Ga. - Police would like to talk to three individuals seen at a gas station where a man crashed his SUV after being shot several times. The three people were at the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Panola and Redan roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect denied bond | What we know
ATLANTA — An incident Monday afternoon sent residents in Midtown taking shelter as Atlanta Police announced a deadly shooting on Peachtree Street and West Peachtree Street. The alleged shooter was eventually taken into custody hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Here's what we know:. Atlanta Police were first...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
Lawsuits, frustration uncovered behind Midtown shooting suspect
Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years. She's accused in the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
