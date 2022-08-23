Read full article on original website
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'It's like art in the sky'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We are counting down the days to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. It takes off in just a few days, starting with CapEd Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The skies of Boise just get beautiful. It's like art in the sky," says Nikki...
Post Register
Pet of the Week: Tattletale May, a gorgeous German Shepard
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our pet of the week this week is Tattletale May!. Meet Tattletale May! Tattletale May is a female, 3-year-old, German Shepherd. She is 76 pounds. Tattletale May arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is named after a character in Junie B. Jones series. Like the book character, she can be a pest when she wants attention and is nosy to make sure she is included in all the fun! She is a smart girl, eager to please, and is super excited to meet her new family! This loving girl is ready for lots of adventures!
Post Register
Big cat breaks more than one record
Paul Newman broke a record, lost it because of a classification error, but immediately set another one — all with the same fish. It’s been a crazy few weeks for the Fruitland man. He caught and released a 42.5-inch catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The fat feline of a fish was big enough to earn him the Idaho catch-and-release record for channel catfish and his feat was celebrated with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. And as a result, Reed Monson, of Meridian, was dethroned as the holder of the catch-and-release record for the species. Monson landed and released a 33-inch channel cat from Lake Lowell near Caldwell in 2020.
Idaho8.com
3 new fires in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
kmvt
Saint Alphonsus dealing with long waits at its emergency room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sant Alphonsus told CBS2 on Thursday that its emergency room on Curtis Road is experiencing longer than normal weight times. "The lack of available facilities (rehabilitation, mental health, skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes) to discharge patients to for the next level of care, along with staffing challenges, continue to cause a backlog of patients in our hospital," said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman.
KTVB
Post Register
Eagle mom says son was left on school bus. She had to use his watch to track him down.
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Just as a new school year begins, a local mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
Post Register
Washington man with hatchet arrested by Nampa Police for aggravated assault
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave, on Aug. 26, 2022 around 5:33 a.m. The initial report said an adult male was blocking the reporting party's car with his. As officers were responding, the reporting party said the man was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Post Register
Missing Fruitland boy will have photos featured on semi-trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND — The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond.
Post Register
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
