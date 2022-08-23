Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Pocatello drops first game of season against Morgan
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder started their 2022 campaign on the losing end with a 35-7 defeat against Morgan (UT) on Saturday afternoon in Rexburg. The Thunder (0-1) will travel to Nampa on Friday to take on the Ridgevue Warhawks. Article Topic Follows: Sports. BE PART OF THE...
spotonidaho.com
First football game to be played on new Ravsten Stadium turf Friday night
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Watch a timelapse video in the player above showing the construction of the field. The upgrades to Ravsten Stadium are almost finished, and Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to announce thefirst football...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
Idaho8.com
After a winless 2021, Hillcrest starts 2022 with a big win over Century
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time since 2020, the Hillcrest Knights are in the win column, as the Knights dominated Century 34-8 for a season-opening victory. The first half proved to be the difference, because the Knights were dominant. They scored 27 points, and that included touchdowns by Braden Crystal and Morgan Christensen.
Pocatello, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lehi High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on August 26, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around
Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Northbound I-15 reopens in Pocatello after man is killed in fiery crash
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
Idaho8.com
Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 2:01AM MDT until August 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River. Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS…Low humidity and strong wind can mean fast growth or...
