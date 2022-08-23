ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Big cat breaks more than one record

Paul Newman broke a record, lost it because of a classification error, but immediately set another one — all with the same fish. It’s been a crazy few weeks for the Fruitland man. He caught and released a 42.5-inch catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The fat feline of a fish was big enough to earn him the Idaho catch-and-release record for channel catfish and his feat was celebrated with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. And as a result, Reed Monson, of Meridian, was dethroned as the holder of the catch-and-release record for the species. Monson landed and released a 33-inch channel cat from Lake Lowell near Caldwell in 2020.
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'It's like art in the sky'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We are counting down the days to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. It takes off in just a few days, starting with CapEd Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The skies of Boise just get beautiful. It's like art in the sky," says Nikki...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Goathead Festival raises awareness for invasive species

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise's Goathead Fesitval was a celebration of the city's bicycling community, but also a place to raise awareness for the invasive goathead species. Goatheads, also known as puncture vines, have plagued many pedestrians and cyclists in Boise. They have the ability to puncture bicycle tires. They also can hurt dogs, as they can become lodged in the dog's paws.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
107.9 LITE FM

Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay

Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Balloons#Caped Credit Union#Townsquare Media
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
tornadopix.com

Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho

Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Meta's new Idaho data center draws controversy

After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small southwest Idaho town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city,...
KUNA, ID
spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
BOISE, ID
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Boise

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boise, Idaho on Petfinder.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan

The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy