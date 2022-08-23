Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
knopnews2.com
Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill. In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the...
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
knopnews2.com
Medicine Valley spoils Maxwell volleyball home opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats volleyball team got their season underway against the Medicine Valley Raiders Thursday. Both teams were looking to get their season started on the right foot but it was the Raiders that got off to a hot start. In the first set of action, the Medicine Valley jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Raiders were firing on all cylinders with excellent serving, defense, and overall hustle. They won the first set 25-17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Brady falls to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in their Week One match-up
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To open the season for the Brady Eagles they faced the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs. Nearing the end of the first half of the game, the Mustangs find the end zone to make the score 40-6 over the Eagles. With under 30 seconds left in the first...
knopnews2.com
Platte River Rivalry headlines week one match-ups
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As Gothenburg and Ogallala prepare for their week one match-up the teams know that this game means a bit more than the others. “It’s a big one,” said Ogallala coach Brent Bauer, “it’s a southwest conference game, it’s two programs that feel really really good about themselves, to put that on week one adds a little bit more to it, it’s a game that both teams have probably been thinking about since January when the schedules came out.”
knopnews2.com
North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
knopnews2.com
Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off the visiting Sutherland Sailors Thursday night in Hayes Center 41-22. The Wolves led 28-16 at the half en route to the victory in the season opener. Next up for Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) is a trip to South Loup on September 2nd, while...
Comments / 0