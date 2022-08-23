ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHP: 21-year-old woman dies after crash in Jasper Twp.

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
JASPER TOWNSHIP — One woman died, and another was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at the intersection of state Route 729 and state Route 435 around 5:36 p.m.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 2021 Mazda CX-30, driven by Allison Rapp, 23, from Woodstock, was traveling north on SR 729.

>>2 football players among 3 Indiana State students killed in crash

At the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435, Rapp failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Laralyn Lebeau, 21, of Washington Courthouse.

Lebeau was traveling east on SR 435, and after she was hit, her car traveled off the road into the westbound lanes.

Lebeau crashed into a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Robyn Wise, 54, from Sabina.

Rapp was treated at the scene for her injuries, and Wise was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lebeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were numerous EMS agencies and transportation agencies on the scene to assist the Highway Patrol, including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township EMS, and Med Flight.

