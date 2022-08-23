ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita School Board approves ballot question for the November election

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

Voters in the November General Election will get to decide how you vote for Wichita School Board members in the future.

Right now, when candidates run for a seat on the board in a primary election, voters can only vote for the candidates in their district.  But, in a general election, everyone can vote for all the candidates in all the districts.

With several board members calling the system confusing, District 1 Board Member Diane Albert made a motion to delay the boards vote, saying they only had a short time to make a decision.  "Having two-weeks to discuss this, is not sufficent time," Albert told the board.  "To those that I've spoken with, I do value your opinions, and I hear your concerns, but I do think we need more time on this issue," she added.

Her motion to delay a vote failed.

Board President Stan Reeser said the school board is the only election body that opens up the vote to everyone in the general election.  Reeser explained to the board why he supported the change.  "What we need to do is give voters clarification, and we need to give them clarification," Reeser said.  "Anything less than that is un-democratic and is a defacto system that eliminates the power of the people to elect their representative," he added.

The board voted 4 - 3 to approve the question that will now appear on the November ballot.  The public will then decide on leaving the election as is, or, if they want to switch to district-only voting for school board members.

KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

