Effective: 2022-08-28 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches; Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central De Soto, west central Natchitoches and northeastern Sabine Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Many, or 23 miles west of Natchitoches, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Many, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Pelican, Belmont, Marthaville and Ajax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DE SOTO PARISH, LA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO