247Sports

Auburn 'where I want to be' as Johnson aims for big 2022 season

AUBURN, Alabama—Catching 19 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a 57-yard touchdown run against Mississippi State on a backwards pass from Bo Nix, Ja'Varrius Johnson was one of Auburn’s big play threats a season ago, but following the year he had some doubts about his future with the program.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision

The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
AUBURN, AL
informnny.com

Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches

TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Montgomery, names former Troy punter Jack...
TROY, AL
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
hooversun.com

19-year-old Auburn student crowned Miss Hoover 2023

Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway crowns Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle, as Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with assistance from Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2022 Hailey Adams, at right. A 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle was crowned...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog

Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Operators of east Alabama taco truck charged in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show

CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Courthouse News Service

Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way

When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
AUBURN, AL

