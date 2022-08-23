Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.

