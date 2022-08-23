Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
Late-night phone call? The death of a pet? What do we remember? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The night I learned my mother died, I was working for the Savannah Morning News. I was on the phone, taking down information on a girls high school basketball game. “This call is for you,” a fellow writer told me. “Sounds important.”. I quickly...
For 37 years and counting, Cleveland PFLAG has supported family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’ve often wondered what it would have been like to come out when I was young. My path would certainly have been more challenging because the 70s and 80s were not the best of times for nonheterosexuals. At that time, gay and lesbian leaders were opening closet doors to fight for civil rights and community acceptance, while most others flew under the public radar to the best of their ability.
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Rabid bat found in NE Ohio
The Lake County General Health District has confirmed that a bat found in the Kirtland area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhinoceros doing ‘zoomies’ might be best video you’ll see today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning was already viewed more than 10,000 times in the hours since it was posted. The video shows the zoo’s baby rhinoceros Dalia doing the “zoomies,” or energetically running around, it’s pen.
coolcleveland.com
The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is happy making a clean start with his Dirty Knobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Campbell is clear that if he ran the world Tom Petty would still be alive, the Heartbreakers would still be happily playing music together and he’d probably have a few other things going on the side. Absent that level of divine control, however, Campbell is...
Ohio mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone
Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.
