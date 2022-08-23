ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

For 37 years and counting, Cleveland PFLAG has supported family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’ve often wondered what it would have been like to come out when I was young. My path would certainly have been more challenging because the 70s and 80s were not the best of times for nonheterosexuals. At that time, gay and lesbian leaders were opening closet doors to fight for civil rights and community acceptance, while most others flew under the public radar to the best of their ability.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
AVON, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial

The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Area’s past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
