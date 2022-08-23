CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’ve often wondered what it would have been like to come out when I was young. My path would certainly have been more challenging because the 70s and 80s were not the best of times for nonheterosexuals. At that time, gay and lesbian leaders were opening closet doors to fight for civil rights and community acceptance, while most others flew under the public radar to the best of their ability.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO