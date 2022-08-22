Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.

