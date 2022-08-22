Read full article on original website
TCL T7G 4K TV launches with 144 Hz refresh rate and NFC tap-to-cast feature
TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250
The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
Yamaha reveals SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for under US$300
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer has been revealed. The speaker system includes two 1.8-in full-range drivers and a 5.1-in subwoofer, generating up to 90 W power. The soundbar can sit on a table or be mounted to the wall, and the wireless subwoofer can be laid horizontally or vertically, helping to generate an immersive sound.
LG UltraFine 32UQ890: 4K professional monitor previewed ahead of IFA 2022 showcase with AI adjustable stand
LG has introduced another UltraFine monitor, albeit one that has arrived alongside another UltraGear gaming monitor. Presented with the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI or UltraFine 32UQ890 actually first appeared at CES 2022. However, LG decided against releasing many details about it in January. Now, the company has confirmed the monitor's feature set; its price and availability remain unknown still.
Huawei "MatePad Pro 12.4" is rumored to launch during the Mate 50 series launch event
Leaks / Rumors Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Huawei has already added an 11-inch variant to its MatePad Pro series of tablets in 2022. However, it is now rumored to get involved in the size-spectrum trend allegedly set by the also-rumored Xiaomi Pad 6 series in offering a new screen-size option: 12.4 inches, as opposed to the 12.6 of yesteryear.
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
Fitbit Charge 6: Possible sighting emerges at FCC with Bluetooth Low Energy, NFC, GPS and GLONASS support
Fitbit may have developed a successor to the Charge 5, a fitness tracker that the company launched a year ago yesterday. For reference, Fitbit announced the Inspire 3, Sense 2 and Versa 4 this week, so it seems unlikely that it will reveal another fitness tracker or smartwatch anytime soon. As the screenshots below highlight, Fitbit has certified 'FB423' with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, an essential step in bringing a product to market there.
Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A45 wireless earbuds launch with potentially upgraded adaptive ANC and multi-point connectivity
Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.
Sony Bravia Z9K 8K Mini LED TV will shortly launch in Europe with PlayStation 5 exclusive features
Product listings for the Sony Bravia Z9K have appeared on several European sites, including the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden and France. The pages list the devices as “Coming soon”, and the company has confirmed that you will shortly be able to pre-order the devices; an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed.
DJI Action 3: Early signs of next-generation action camera emerge with possible release date
DJI may have released the Avata and Mini 3 Pro drones this year, but the company is not stopping there. According to @DealsDrone, DJI is planning to launch a successor to the Action 2, which debuted last October. To recap, the Action 2 arrived with a redesign compared to the original Osmo Action, a GoPro Hero lookalike. Unveiled for US$399, the Action 2 has a modular design and a much smaller footprint than the Osmo Action.
POCO M series is to be augmented by a MediaTek Helio G99-powered device
According to POCO's latest teaser, its next upcoming Android device might by powered by a new MediaTek Helio-series processor. Despite the affordable nature of the silicon, the brand also hints strongly at a finish often reserved for higher-end handsets. The resulting product might launch in India soon. Android Leaks /...
OnePlus 10T: OnePlus comments on durability test disaster by dismissing apparent structural problems
Last week, JerryRigEverything put the OnePlus 10T through its paces, OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone. To recap, the OnePlus 10 Pro fared poorly in the YouTuber's durability test, as we discussed earlier this year. Unfortunately, for OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T did not do much better. Instead, the device proved almost as fragile as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which JerryRigEverything split in two with his bare hands.
HP launches Dragonfly Folio G3 2-in-1 premium Windows tablet with up to an Intel 12th gen Core i7 vPro CPU and 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 OLED display option
HP is launching the Dragonfly Folio G3 as an MS Surface-like device integrating a pull-forward design with an undetachable keyboard and a polyurethane cover that confers a premium business feel. It also includes a Dragonfly Folio Pen that can attach to the right side of the keyboard and fully recharge wirelessly in only 30 minutes.
Honor Magic4 Pro is unveiled as Genshin Impact's official partner smartphone at Gamescom 2022
HoYoverse has celebrated the new "Version 3.0" update to its marquee title Genshin Impact by collaborating with Honor to make that OEM's global Magic4 Pro flagship Android smartphone the game's official sponsor. This new partnership has been unveiled at Gamescom 2022 with a booth at the Cologne-based tech event at which its attendees can try the new expansion out on the current flagship's curved LTPO OLED display.
Samsung tips its mass Apple laptop OLED screen and Glasses AR/VR microdisplay production schedule
Samsung gave a keynote speech during the International Meeting on Information Displays (IMID) 2022 expo to present its next-gen screen production plans for Apple's and its own devices. Its long-awaited 8th generation of laptop and tablet OLED displays will enter mass production in 2024, said Samsung, right on schedule, as that's when Apple may start shifting its MacBooks and iPads to the OLED screen technology en masse.
LG Gram 17 (2022): Finally available with a matte display
LG delivers a slim, portable office laptop with the Gram 17, which weighs just 1,350 grams, placing it among the lightweight models. This has been achieved by a consistent low weight construction: The case is made of a magnesium alloy, and the laptop's interior only contains the bare essentials. A...
Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95
Fitbit has released the Inspire 3, its third smartwatch announced today alongside the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Unlike those pair, the Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker with a slim display. Fitbit has bundled several upgrades in the Inspire 3 compared to the Inspire 2, though. Specifically, the Inspire 3 has a more rounded design than its predecessor, within which Fitbit has included an OLED display, mirroring its predecessor.
More Exynos SoCs with AMD RDNA GPUs possibly in the works as Samsung confirms continued collaboration with AMD
Samsung debuted the Exynos 2200 SoC with an AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse 920 GPU in January of this year without much fanfare. Although Samsung promised “Console quality graphics” with the Xclipse 920, the GPU failed to outperform the starkly mobile Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s Adreno 730 and Apple A15 Bionic’s GPU in most scenarios. For instance, in our tests of the Xclipse 920, we found that Samsung’s offering was up to 30% slower in 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme with Unlimited graphics than the Adreno 730.
