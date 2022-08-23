Read full article on original website
wglt.org
McLean County Board fills vacancy at special meeting
The McLean County Board on Friday approved a Heyworth High School social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach to serve on the board until shortly after the November election. “I know it’s only (for) a couple of months, but I teach this stuff. I love it. (People) say, ‘You...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
wglt.org
Frustration lingers as Jelani Day's family and supporters gather for celebration of life on 1-year anniversary
A celebration of life for late Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day on Saturday night resembled a spiritual revival, a rally, a memorial and a party with music, food and dancing. The event at ISU’s Bone Student Center was to remember Jelani Day, a 25-year-old from Danville who was...
wglt.org
Job growth holds steady in Bloomington-Normal after 2021 surge
McLean County's recent jobs boom has leveled off, but employment is still well ahead of last year's pace. Data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) show McLean County's jobless rate was 4% in July. The Bloomington-Normal area labor market, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties, has added 2,800...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
wglt.org
Bucking the trend: Lexington sees growth with 'small town feel, big city amenities' approach
Analytical Brewing co-owner Heather Arndt, talks with customers, Aug. 13, 2022, at the new business, 510 W. Main St., Lexington. With steady new construction, the opening of trendy businesses and even a slight population increase, Lexington in northern McLean County finds itself in a bit of a renaissance. Take Lexington...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
wcbu.org
2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria
At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Facing Drug, Gun Charges
A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant Thursday. Officers with the Springfield Police Pro-Active Crime Unit obtained the warrant for the residence of 42-year-old Joseph Meacham of East Cook Street in Springfield. Meacham was taken into custody outside the residence without incident.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
