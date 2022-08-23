ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

McLean County Board fills vacancy at special meeting

The McLean County Board on Friday approved a Heyworth High School social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach to serve on the board until shortly after the November election. “I know it’s only (for) a couple of months, but I teach this stuff. I love it. (People) say, ‘You...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Job growth holds steady in Bloomington-Normal after 2021 surge

McLean County's recent jobs boom has leveled off, but employment is still well ahead of last year's pace. Data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) show McLean County's jobless rate was 4% in July. The Bloomington-Normal area labor market, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties, has added 2,800...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bloomington Township, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Omaha, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Gleason
Person
Nick Becker
Person
Patrick Hoban
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria

At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Hall#Design#Bloomington City Council#De Urban#Ward 9#Afscme Local 699#Main And Center#Crawford Murphy Tilly
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Facing Drug, Gun Charges

A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after the execution of a search warrant Thursday. Officers with the Springfield Police Pro-Active Crime Unit obtained the warrant for the residence of 42-year-old Joseph Meacham of East Cook Street in Springfield. Meacham was taken into custody outside the residence without incident.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy