NEW YORK (AP) — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven sparkling innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win as the Colorado Rockies eked out a 1-0 victory Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders. Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012. Márquez (7-10) struck out five and walked two, improving to 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts against the Mets. The right-hander threw a seven-inning complete game in his previous start at Citi Field on April 17, 2021. Scherzer (9-4) gave up four hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over seven innings in his 110th double-digit strikeout game — tying Roger Clemens for third on the career list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO