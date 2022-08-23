Read full article on original website
‘Long Beach International Gateway Bridge’ Named
LONG BEACH, CA – The Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed span was designated as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge on Wednesday after receiving approval from the state Senate. Connecting Terminal Island to downtown Long Beach, the iconic bridge opened in October 2020 as part of the...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
County Demands Investigation of OC’s New Green Power Agency, Under Threat of Withdrawing
Orange County supervisors are demanding an independent investigation of the county’s controversial new green power agency – with supervisors warning they’re ready to yank the county from the Orange County Power Authority if it doesn’t agree to the review. Supervisors – led by Katrina Foley, Lisa...
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park
Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
Senior 1-bedroom condo in Sun City neighborhood
Condo with 1 bedroom plus an air-conditioned bonus room and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included) and separate laundry room and private patio. New flooring, new window blinds, ceiling fans & separate a/c’s in each room; one-car garage. Across street from Stater Brothers & Post office shopping center. $1625 with one-year lease or more. Trash & water included. Ready to move In. Must be 55 years old or older. License 00458573 Call Owner to See: (619) 726-2777.
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
Happening This Week: August 22-28
Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 22-28: • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit www.lhcm.org.
City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed
The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Port's new bridge officially gets its name
The massive new bridge that connects Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach has officially been named the "Long Beach International Gateway Bridge." The span replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge and opened to traffic in October 2020. "Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark for our city -- welcoming visitors from close to home and around the world," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "The approval of its official name as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge perfectly fits all that it represents, and we are excited to have it serve our community and our great port for generations to come."The name was chosen through a public survey and the old bridge was named for a former Long Beach city attorney.Its construction was a roughly $1.6 billion project and the new bridge is 50 feet higher than the Gerald Desmond Bridge.
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people
The estimated 100 or more housing units the grant will fund, however, will likely not be available to people seeking shelter until late 2023. The post City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
