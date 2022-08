AURORA, Colo. — The newest American citizens were celebrated in Aurora – 50 people from 27 countries received their U.S. citizenship on Wednesday. "I'm so proud of myself because I did it by myself, even though I thought I cannot do it," said Lukwaii PJ Kohler. "I'm going to go back to study to get my degree and find some great job for me."

