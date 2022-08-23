Losing a loved one is one of the hardest, most complicated journeys in life. Davenport resident Judy Reed lost count of funerals she’s attended. A former nurse, Reed has a genetic condition that makes her more susceptible to cancer. As she fought off bout after bout, many of the friends met through cancer support groups did not survive. Her best friend died during the pandemic. No visitors were allowed, so Reed said goodbye over the phone.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO