KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
The tournament was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award recognizes excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
ourquadcities.com
2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night
Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma...
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
VIDEO: Suspect faces charges for riot, stabbing, in 2019
A 22-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez faces felony charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participation in a riot, court records say. […]
Sioux City Journal
What’s killing the Quad-Cities? The leading 15 causes of death
Losing a loved one is one of the hardest, most complicated journeys in life. Davenport resident Judy Reed lost count of funerals she’s attended. A former nurse, Reed has a genetic condition that makes her more susceptible to cancer. As she fought off bout after bout, many of the friends met through cancer support groups did not survive. Her best friend died during the pandemic. No visitors were allowed, so Reed said goodbye over the phone.
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
iheart.com
Two Dead, Three Injured in Davenport Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- Two people are dead and three more injured after a car lost control and crashed in Davenport. A 31-year-old woman and four kids were in the car Monday night when the woman lost control, hit a bridge, and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek.
No injuries in East Moline fire
No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
1 injured in motorcycle accident on I-74
A Davenport man is at the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident this afternoon. Bettendorf Police, Fire, and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange on Monday, August 22 at 1:28 p.m. An investigation determined that a […]
ourquadcities.com
Three injured in school bus crash
Two drivers and one child were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning. Cedar County deputies responded to a report of a crash between a school bus and minivan at Iowa Route 130 and Washington Avenue in between New Liberty and Bennett. It happened around 7:25 a.m.
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
Wrong-way driver dies after SUV strikes barrier in I-280 construction zone
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A driver died early Sunday morning, Aug. 21 on Interstate 280 after striking a barrier in a construction zone. According to the Davenport Police Department, the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on Iowa-bound I-280. At about 1:20 a.m., Sunday, the vehicle struck a barrier in the construction zone near Mile Marker 8.5 and caught fire.
Man impersonates police officer, attempts traffic stop Thursday in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be more observant after a man impersonated a police officer and attempted a traffic stop Thursday, Aug. 25 in Viola. At about noon Thursday, a man driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
Moline adds increased security measures to 150th birthday celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — As the city of Moline celebrates its 150th birthday, the event is coming with a heightened level of security. It comes after a rise in violent incidents across the country. "With this many people here and the way that things have been going on in large...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
