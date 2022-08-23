ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, one in critical condition in north Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX — One man has died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix fire officials say the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle near Central Avenue and Bell Road. The sedan rolled on its side as a result of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in north Phoenix. Phoenix firefighters were called to Central Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a rollover crash in the north Phoenix neighborhood. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a smashed-up motorcycle.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Phoenix traffic collision with truck

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old died and a man was seriously injured following a traffic collision in Phoenix Saturday night, authorities said. Officers received a call about a crash between a motorcycle and truck just before 8 p.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured

PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital. The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m. One woman was treated for...
PHOENIX, AZ

