Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.
AZFamily
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
ABC 15 News
One dead, one in critical condition in north Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX — One man has died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix fire officials say the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle near Central Avenue and Bell Road. The sedan rolled on its side as a result of the crash.
AZFamily
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in north Phoenix. Phoenix firefighters were called to Central Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a rollover crash in the north Phoenix neighborhood. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a smashed-up motorcycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Phoenix traffic collision with truck
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old died and a man was seriously injured following a traffic collision in Phoenix Saturday night, authorities said. Officers received a call about a crash between a motorcycle and truck just before 8 p.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Road rage incident caught on camera shows tense moments between two drivers at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX — Tense moments between two drivers were caught on camera near a busy Phoenix intersection earlier this month. The incident happened on August 16 near 40th Street and Broadway Road. A couple involved still can't believe what happened. "Oh my God, did you see that?" Vanessa Lemus yelled."The...
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
Police searching for newborn and 16-year-old, 24-year-old parents
Phoenix police seek the public's help in locating a missing newborn and his two parents in what police are describing as a "runaway type situation."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
2-year-old 'expected to survive' after being pulled from pool in 'extremely critical condition'
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is expected to survive after being pulled from a pool in extremely critical condition Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix for reports of a drowning. When firefighters arrived, they found family giving CPR to an...
Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix
Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
fox10phoenix.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
Seen her? Police looking for 16-year-old last seen with boyfriend, newborn in Laveen
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday. Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez was last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues with her adult boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa. Velazquez is five-foot-four, 140 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes,...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
1 Person Dead After Car Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that a crash left 1 person dead after they walked in front of a box truck early Friday morning. Authorities added that the accident occurred on Interstate 17 at milepost 234 in New River.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating homicide that left 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old male died via gunshot in his ex-girlfriend’s house in west Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police responded to the area of 113th Street and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call. A man and a woman directed the officers inside to...
AZFamily
2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured
PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital. The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m. One woman was treated for...
Comments / 1