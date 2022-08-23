Hoban, Copley, Ellet, CVCA, Twinsburg win in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbishop Hoban 3, Manchester 2

Natalie Shimmel scored two goals and Lauren Mahoney contributed one goal to lead the visiting Knights (3-0) to a win Monday night.

Kennedy Boal and Katie Norris scored one goal apiece for the Panthers.

Copley 7, Norwayne 0

Senior Ashley Kerekes scored three goals to lead visiting Copley (2-0) to a victory.

Copley senior Emma Stransky netted two goals, and juniors Kate Young and freshman Zoey Van Voorhis each added a goal. Stransky and Young had two assists each, and juniors Kami Ayoup and Alli Pittman both had an assist.

CVCA 4, Perry 0

Chloe Kroslak and Cara Raymer scored two goals apiece to lead the Royals (2-0) to a victory over the Panthers.

Sam Anderson assisted on both of Raymer’s goals. Bree Bolinski assisted on Kroslak’s first goal.

Ellet 15, Coventry 8

Ellet built a 9-6 lead by halftime and maintained its advantage in the second half.

Sydney Tucker scored six goals and had two assists, and Rachel Wenzel contributed three goals and five assists for host Ellet (2-0).

Coventry’s Kara Hamilton scored five goals.

Twinsburg 3, Lake 0

The host Tigers opened their season with a victory as Arriah Gilmer, Alexis Cellura and Jadyn Harris each scored a goal. Brenna Utrup and Cellura both had an assist. Cellura also recorded a shutout as Twinsburg’s goalkeeper.

BOYS GOLF

Barberton 175, Copley 187

Marco Silva of Barberton earned the medalist honor with a 3-under-par 33 at Pine Valley Golf Club in Wadsworth.

Manchester 158, Northwest 171

Brady Johnson shot a 37 and Logan Carr carded a 38 on the par 34 to lead the Panthers (5-0) to a win at Lyons Den Golf Course in Canal Fulton.

GIRLS GOLF

Magnificat Blue Streaks Invitational

Highland’s Isabella Goyette shot a 71 to win the medalist honor and guide the Hornets to a second-place finish in a tournament with 20 teams at Avon Oaks Country Club in Avon.

Paige McKendry carded an 80 for Highland, which finished with a score of 321. Host Magnificat placed first in the team standings with a score of 306.

Stow (352), Magnificat B (354) and Green (356) rounded out the top five teams.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wadsworth 5, Cuyahoga Falls 0

The Grizzlies rolled to a victory with Lauren Ball, Lizzy Edwards and Laryn Pelkey winning in singles matches.

Wadsworth’s Sophia Fry and Autumn Brown were victorious at first doubles and Maggie Galvin and Lexi Dunn triumphed at second doubles.

— Compiled by Michael Beaven, Don Coughlin and Jeff Deckerd

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 2

Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance (0-1) at Niles McKinley (1-0)

Barberton (0-1) at Stow (1-0)

Brecksville (0-1) at Avon Lake (1-0)

Buchtel (0-1) at Warren Harding (0-1)

Canton Central Catholic (0-1) at Norwayne (1-0)

Canton McKinley (0-1) at Austintown Fitch (1-0)

East (0-1) at Dover (1-0)

Ellet (0-1) at Tallmadge (1-0)

Erie Cathedral Prep (PA) (0-0) at Archbishop Hoban (1-0)

Euclid (0-1) at Hudson (1-0)

Field (0-1) at Southeast (1-0)

Firestone (0-1) at Copley (0-1)

Gates Mills Hawken (1-0) at Chippewa (0-1)

Jackson (1-0) at Mayfield (1-0)

Kent Roosevelt (1-0) at CVCA (0-1)

LaGrange Keystone (0-1) at Cloverleaf (0-1)

Marlington (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)

Massillon (0-1) at GlenOak (1-0)

Medina (1-0) at Avon (1-0)

Minerva (0-1) at Crestwood (0-1)

Nordonia (1-0) at Berea-Midpark (0-1)

North Canton Hoover (1-0) at Mansfield (1-0)

North Olmsted (0-1) at Green (1-0)

North Royalton (1-0) at Highland (1-0)

Norton (0-1) at Garfield (1-0)

Olmsted Falls (0-1) at Brunswick (0-1)

Painesville Riverside (1-0) at Aurora (1-0)

Parma Normandy (1-0) at Cuyahoga Falls (0-1)

Poland Seminary (0-1) at Louisville (0-1)

Revere (0-1) at Eastlake North (0-1)

Rootstown (1-0) at Warren Champion (0-1)

Sandy Valley (0-1) at Manchester (0-1)

Smithville (1-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1)

Streetsboro (0-1) at Chesterland West Geauga (0-1)

Strongsville (0-1) at Grafton Midview (1-0)

Wadsworth (1-0) at Wooster (1-0)

Walsh Jesuit (1-0) at Erie McDowell (PA) (0-0)

Warren Howland (0-1) at Ravenna (0-1)

West Holmes (1-0) at Orrville (0-1)

Willoughby South (0-1) at Twinsburg (1-0)

Woodridge (1-0) at West Branch (0-1)

SOCCER

BOYS

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Avon Lake at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Berea-Midpark at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

Brunswick at Wadsworth

CVCA at Poland Seminary

Ellet at Painesville Harvey

GlenOak at Austintown Fitch, 7:15 p.m.

Lake at Stow

Marlington at Revere, 8 p.m.

Medina at Jackson

Nordonia at North Ridgeville

North Canton Hoover at Hudson

Rootstown at Hanoverton United, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Alliance

Springfield at Field

Streetsboro at Norton

Twinsburg at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Woodridge at Coventry

Wooster at West Holmes, 6 p.m.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Archbishop Hoban

---

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Firestone at Grafton Midview

Manchester at CVCA

Northwest at Triway

Tuslaw at Orrville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3, MANCHESTER 2

Goals: Shimmel (AH) 2, Mahoney (AH), Boal (M), Norris (M). Assists: Thiel (AH), Pooler (AH). Shots on goal: AH, 30-17. Corner kicks: Man., 6-5. Saves: Brink (AH) 15; Cox (M) 27.

COPLEY 7, NORWAYNE 0

Halftime: Copley, 6-0. Goals: A. Kerekes (C) 3, Stransky (C) 2, Young (C), VanVoorhis (C). Assists: Stransky (C) 2, Young (C) 2, Ayoup (C), Pittman (C). Shots on goal: Cop., 18-2. Corner kicks: Cop., 5-1. Saves: Ayoup (C) 2; Emler (N) 11.

Records: Copley 2-0; Norwayne 1-1.

CVCA 4, PERRY 0

Halftime: CVCA, 3-0. Goals: Raymer (CVCA) 2, Kroslak (CVCA) 2. Assists: Anderson (CVCA) 2, Bolinski (CVCA). Shots on goal: CVCA, 12-3. Corner kicks: CVCA, 9-1.

Records: CVCA 2-0.

ELLET 15, COVENTRY 8

Halftime: Ellet, 9-6. Goals: S. Tucker (E) 6, Hamilton (C) 5, Wenzel (E) 3, Smith (E) 2, Barkdull (C) 2, Pinto (E), R. Tucker (E), Strbac (E), Nichols (E), Shockey (C). Assists: Wenzel (E) 5, S. Tucker (E) 2, R. Tucker (E) 2, Pinto (E), Shockey (C), Barkdull (C), Badida (C). Shots on goal: Ell., 19-13. Corner kicks: Ell., 8-3. Saves: Shockey (C) 4; Pierson (E) 5.

Records: Coventry 0-2; Ellet 2-0.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aurora at Pepper Pike Orange

Brunswick at Wooster

Burton Berkshire at Rootstown

Springfield at Field, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Norton, 5 p.m.

Woodridge at Coventry, 5 p.m.

---

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Tuslaw, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Boardman at Marlington

Hudson at Cuyahoga Falls

Jackson at Stow

Kenston at Brecksville

Massillon at Barberton

Medina at Rocky River Magnificat

New Philadelphia at GlenOak

North Royalton at Green

Triway at Northwest

Twinsburg at Solon

VOLLEYBALL

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Massillon, 6:15 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Canfield

Brecksville at Copley, 6:30 p.m.

Buckeye at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at North Canton Hoover

Firestone at Barberton, 6:30 p.m.

Garfield at Boardman

Garfield Heights at Western Reserve Academy, 7:30 p.m.

GlenOak at Norton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake at Orrville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Center Christian at Fairless, 6:30 p.m.

Nordonia at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at Louisville

Revere at Strongsville

Springfield at Ellet, 6 p.m.

Stow at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro at Rootstown, 6:30 p.m.

Tallmadge at North Royalton

Wadsworth at Walsh Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Woodridge at Manchester

Wooster at Mansfield Madison

---

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Canton Central Catholic at Smithville

Canton McKinley at Brecksville

Highland at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Stow

Rittman at Our Lady of the Elms, 5 p.m.

GOLF

BOYS

Monday's Results

BARBERTON 175, COPLEY 187

(At Pine Valley Golf Club, Wadsworth. Par: 36)

Copley: Adair 42, Nguyen 43, Able 50, Farris 52.

Barberton: Silva 33, Co. Macko 42, Hrabusa 50, Ca. Macko 50.

LOUISVILLE 161, PERRY 181

(At The Legends of Massillon. Par: 36)

Louisville: Mayle 39, Miller 40, Harsh 41, Root 41.

Perry: Frazee 41, DeRoy 42, Willis 48, Burkholder 50.

Records: Louisville 2-1; Perry 0-2.

SOUTHEAST 172, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 186

Lake Center: Maninga 40, Spickard 44, Osborne 51, Lamiell 52.

Southeast: Morgan 40, Slider 40, Arnold 46, Wood 46.

STREETSBORO 194, WOODRIDGE 197

(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls)

Streetsboro: Williams 45, Newman 48, Paul 50, Epple 51.

Woodridge: Schneckenburger 46, Schmeltzer 47, Lehrer 51, Tona 53.

Records: Streetsboro 4-3, 4-0; Woodridge 3-4, 1-4.

GIRLS

Monday's Result

MAGNIFICAT BLUE STREAK INVITATIONAL

(At Avon Oaks Country Club, Avon)

Team Results: 1. Rocky River Magnificat 306; 2. Highland 321; 3. Stow 352; 4. Rocky River Magnificat 'B' 354; 5. Green 356; 6. Strongsville 358; 7. Avon 358; 8. Independence 362; 9. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 365; 10. Walsh Jesuit 371; 11. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 372; 12. Toledo Notre Dame Academy 374; 13. Jackson 376; 14. Lexington 385; 15. Avon Lake 387; 16. Shaker Heights Laurel School 388; 17. Olmsted Falls 420; 18. Mentor Lake Catholic 450; 19. Parma Padua 476; 20. Cleveland Heights Beaumont School 497.

Highland: Goyette 71, McKendry 80, Chada 83, Coleman 87.

TENNIS

Monday's Results

JACKSON 5, LAKE 0

Singles: P. Reese (J) d. DeLuca 6-0, 6-1; Altman (J) d. Neely 6-0, 6-0; Utterback (J) d. Trent 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Shanmugam-Wright (J) d. Pruce-Patterson 6-0, 6-0; Rawal-Ahmed (J) d. Doane-Schrock 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Jackson 4-2, 1-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 4, OUR LADY OF THE ELMS 1

Singles: Nicholas (OLE) d. Lewis 6-1, 4-6, 1-0; Hanlon (STVM) d. Burns 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; Kula (STVM) d. Crawford 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Saliga-Schwerdtfeger (STVM) d. Kucharski-Mwangi 6-1, 6-3; Parmelee-Schlueter (STVM) d. Hoye-Hloo 6-2, 7-5.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 1-1.

WADSWORTH 5, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0

Singles: Ball (W) d. Grof 6-1, 7-5; Edwards (W) d. M. Koehler 6-2, 6-4; Pelkey (W) d. Jebber 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Fry-Brown (W) d. R. Koehler-Brustoski 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Galvin-Dunn (W) d. Davis-Finnegan 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Wadsworth 4-3.

