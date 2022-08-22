The record books show the Pen Argyl football team finished last season with a 0-10 record. But don’t tell the Green Knights about that. They have long forgotten 2021. “Zero. It doesn’t exist to us,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “We’re getting better every day. That’s been their focus, generally. It’s been awesome. End of last season, we went and had our meetings. We had our end of the Bangor game speech. We got it all out. We laid it out for them. That was the end of it. We haven’t brought it up once. I said before, us as coaches, we know where we went wrong, what we could’ve done better and we’ve put our focus on making those things better. But we don’t put it in the players’ heads. We’re focusing on the next day every day.”

PEN ARGYL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO