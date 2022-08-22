Read full article on original website
Northampton, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pocono Mountain West High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Pocono Mountain West High SchoolNorthampton Area High School.
goleopards.com
Leopards Drop Contest at Syracuse
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette women's soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Syracuse on Thursday at Syracuse University Soccer Stadium. The Orange scored the first of their three first-half goals on a corner kick by Kate Murphy. In the 16th minute, Murphy took a corner kick and placed it perfectly inside of the far left post giving the Orange a 1-0 lead. In the 31st minute, Murphy found Erin Flurey in front of the goal and through traffic Flurey sent a shot past Lafayette senior goalkeeper Natalie Neumann. In the 44th minute, a pass from Maya McDermott connected with Pauline Matchens who scored Syracuse's third goal of the opening half.
goleopards.com
Miller Named Lafayette Baseball Head Coach
EASTON, Pa. - A.J. Miller '11, a former Patriot League Player of the Year with the Leopards, has been named head coach of the Lafayette baseball team. "After an extremely competitive search, we are excited to welcome A.J. home to become the next head coach of our baseball program," said Lafayette Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman. "Throughout the process, he was able to demonstrate his readiness to lead and his passion for Lafayette College."
Last season does not exist to Pen Argyl football
The record books show the Pen Argyl football team finished last season with a 0-10 record. But don’t tell the Green Knights about that. They have long forgotten 2021. “Zero. It doesn’t exist to us,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “We’re getting better every day. That’s been their focus, generally. It’s been awesome. End of last season, we went and had our meetings. We had our end of the Bangor game speech. We got it all out. We laid it out for them. That was the end of it. We haven’t brought it up once. I said before, us as coaches, we know where we went wrong, what we could’ve done better and we’ve put our focus on making those things better. But we don’t put it in the players’ heads. We’re focusing on the next day every day.”
Kickoff central: Previews for the 33 local high school football teams in 1 place
EPC (Northampton and Lehigh counties) The Vikings have captured the last two District 11 4A titles. (. The Golden Hawks are trying to rebound from a 2-win season. (. The Red Rovers are paced by a veteran offensive line. (. ) The Hornets meet Freedom in Week 1 for a...
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.
N.J. winery giving vineyard pairing event another shot
Alba Vineyard & Winery, one of New Jersey’s top wineries, is going to take another crack at collaborating with Trattoria Di Fiore on what they are calling Wine Mixer in the Vineyard. Originally planned for July 22, it was postponed by a heat wave that drove temperatures into the...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Two Bucks County Breweries Among Top Ten with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is kicking off the fall season with several new seasonal brews. The explosion of smaller and craft breweries over the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews. Stacker wrote about several local breweries.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s names Trevor Micklos new Warren Campus president
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Trevor Micklos has been promoted to President of St. Luke’s Warren Campus effective September 1. Micklos joined St. Luke’s in 2017 as the Service Line Administrator for Musculoskeletal Services and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2019. He has been an important part of the team that has led the Musculoskeletal Service to impressive growth over the last five years.
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SCI Phoenix Invites Public to Participate in Deer Hunts
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – SCI Phoenix will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in antlerless deer hunts on the facility grounds. – Youth Hunt (12-16 years of age) to be held on December 28, 2022. – Veteran | First Responder Public Hunt to be held on January 25,...
lvpnews.com
‘We never know what to expect’
The first paranormal investigation at the George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, took place 6 p.m. July 30-1 a.m. July 31 and was hosted by Interstate Paranormal Research. “We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of IPR, which plans to host future public events, private...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank
Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.
