Easton, PA

Leopards Drop Contest at Syracuse

EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette women's soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Syracuse on Thursday at Syracuse University Soccer Stadium. The Orange scored the first of their three first-half goals on a corner kick by Kate Murphy. In the 16th minute, Murphy took a corner kick and placed it perfectly inside of the far left post giving the Orange a 1-0 lead. In the 31st minute, Murphy found Erin Flurey in front of the goal and through traffic Flurey sent a shot past Lafayette senior goalkeeper Natalie Neumann. In the 44th minute, a pass from Maya McDermott connected with Pauline Matchens who scored Syracuse's third goal of the opening half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Miller Named Lafayette Baseball Head Coach

EASTON, Pa. - A.J. Miller '11, a former Patriot League Player of the Year with the Leopards, has been named head coach of the Lafayette baseball team. "After an extremely competitive search, we are excited to welcome A.J. home to become the next head coach of our baseball program," said Lafayette Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman. "Throughout the process, he was able to demonstrate his readiness to lead and his passion for Lafayette College."
EASTON, PA
Last season does not exist to Pen Argyl football

The record books show the Pen Argyl football team finished last season with a 0-10 record. But don’t tell the Green Knights about that. They have long forgotten 2021. “Zero. It doesn’t exist to us,” Pen Argyl coach Brady Mutton said. “We’re getting better every day. That’s been their focus, generally. It’s been awesome. End of last season, we went and had our meetings. We had our end of the Bangor game speech. We got it all out. We laid it out for them. That was the end of it. We haven’t brought it up once. I said before, us as coaches, we know where we went wrong, what we could’ve done better and we’ve put our focus on making those things better. But we don’t put it in the players’ heads. We’re focusing on the next day every day.”
PEN ARGYL, PA
Easton, PA
Villanova, PA
Easton, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Temple, PA
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
Jennifer Stone
N.J. winery giving vineyard pairing event another shot

Alba Vineyard & Winery, one of New Jersey’s top wineries, is going to take another crack at collaborating with Trattoria Di Fiore on what they are calling Wine Mixer in the Vineyard. Originally planned for July 22, it was postponed by a heat wave that drove temperatures into the...
MILFORD, NJ
St. Luke’s names Trevor Micklos new Warren Campus president

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Trevor Micklos has been promoted to President of St. Luke’s Warren Campus effective September 1. Micklos joined St. Luke’s in 2017 as the Service Line Administrator for Musculoskeletal Services and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2019. He has been an important part of the team that has led the Musculoskeletal Service to impressive growth over the last five years.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA
SCI Phoenix Invites Public to Participate in Deer Hunts

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – SCI Phoenix will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in antlerless deer hunts on the facility grounds. – Youth Hunt (12-16 years of age) to be held on December 28, 2022. – Veteran | First Responder Public Hunt to be held on January 25,...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Netherlands
Villanova University
‘We never know what to expect’

The first paranormal investigation at the George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, took place 6 p.m. July 30-1 a.m. July 31 and was hosted by Interstate Paranormal Research. “We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of IPR, which plans to host future public events, private...
CATASAUQUA, PA
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

