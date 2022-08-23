ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
