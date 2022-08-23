Read full article on original website
Billboard urges Californians not to move to Texas by highlighting Uvalde shooting
A controversial billboard has popped up in San Francisco and Los Angeles discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rift between the two states. "When home prices go up in California as they've been doing a lot. In the last...
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott's inaction on gun reform
The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24. Maite...
Experts fear grocery inflation could lead to nutrition issues for children
SAN ANTONIO - Inflation is easing in some areas, but economists say you might be feeling it in your grocery bill through the end of the year. Grocery prices rose by 13.1% in July from a year before, and restaurant prices were up 7.6%, according to the Labor Department. The...
