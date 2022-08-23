ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman

EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
EASTMAN, GA
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
ALABAMA STATE
TX: Baby elephant plays with bubbles (So cute!)

No matter what you're doing right now... You're probably not having nearly as much fun as this little guy. Meet Brazos the ten-month-old elephant. Workers at the Fort Worth Zoo decided to bring in a bubble machine for him to play with. By the looks of it... He's having the...
FORT WORTH, TX

