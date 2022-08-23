EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."

