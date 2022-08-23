Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
wgxa.tv
To buy, or not to buy: Housing market in Georgia experiencing a shift in surplus & demand
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Realtor Clarena Hoskins always has her eye on the prize. But she's noticing a change. "The market was hot then, I think the market is starting to cool down a little bit," Hoskins said. According to the Georgia Association of Realtors, home sales hit a two-year...
wgxa.tv
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
wgxa.tv
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
TX: Baby elephant plays with bubbles (So cute!)
No matter what you're doing right now... You're probably not having nearly as much fun as this little guy. Meet Brazos the ten-month-old elephant. Workers at the Fort Worth Zoo decided to bring in a bubble machine for him to play with. By the looks of it... He's having the...
Comments / 0