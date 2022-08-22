Read full article on original website
Jean Sertterh
Jean Mary Sertterh, 97, of Ottumwa, died at 4 p.m. August 21, 2022 at Monroe Care Center in Albia. She was born June 12, 1925 in Flaunden, Hertfordshire, England to Frederick and Georgina Burgin Wallington. Jean married George Michael Sertterh on May 11, 1946 in Boxmoore, Hertfordshire England and he preceded her in death on January 26, 1981.
Walter Cubit
This is the story of an ordinary man living an ordinary life with extra-ordinary blessings. I was the seventh child of Andrew and Nellie Cubit and was born on October 23, 1925, north of Evans, Iowa. Our family doctor, Dr. E.B. Wilcox, stayed overnight at our home in order to be present for my arrival. I was blessed to be born into a Christian home and there were three older brothers and three older sisters who welcomed me into the family. I also had another brother and sister later. These eight brothers and sisters have always been a special blessing to me.
Shirley Boomershine
Shirley Ann Boomershine, 85, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born on April 20, 1937, at her parents’ home in rural Mahaska County, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Silvers) Cameron. She attended Oskaloosa High School. In January of 1952, she was united in marriage to Chelsea Hunt. To this union 3 children were born. They divorced years later. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gerald Boomershine in Lancaster, Missouri. To this union 2 children were born.
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses
An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
Moravia Man Alive After Grain Bin Rescue
A man is in stable condition after being rescued from a grain bin in rural Moravia on Monday morning, according to officials. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 10:39 AM with reports of someone trapped in a grain bin on the 23000 block of Highway J18.
Police: Ottumwa Man Cut Person with Knife During Confrontation
An Ottumwa man faces two felony charges after allegedly attacking an individual with a knife during a confrontation. 23-year-old RK Kalus has been charged with willful injury and going armed with intent, both Class D felonies. Court records say on August 19th, Kalus armed himself with a knife before going...
Ottumwa Man Faces Forgery, Drug Charges
An Ottumwa man was arrested after authorities say he used counterfeit money to pay for lottery tickets and other items at the BP station on North Jefferson Street. 38-year-old Clint Smith has been charged with two counts of third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor), forgery (Class D felony), and forgery or theft of a lottery ticket (Class D felony).
Police: Ottumwa Man Attempted to Rob Employee at Knifepoint
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob an employee at knifepoint. 23-year-old Ethan Orth has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to court documents, Orth entered the BP gas station on North Court Street at 11:30 PM on Thursday and...
