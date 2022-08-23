Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Texas awarded grant to begin plugging orphaned wells
TEXAS — The Department of the Interior announced that Texas has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state of Texas has indicated that it will utilize this funding to plug 800 documented wells, which were selected based on their higher risk. The Department of the Interior has announced a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells across the U.S. as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
KFDM-TV
Show us your favorite pictures of your pup for National Dog Day
TEXAS — Today is National Dog Day! Submit photos of your sweet pups here for a chance to be featured on our social media and webpage.
Comments / 0