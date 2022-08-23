TEXAS — The Department of the Interior announced that Texas has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state of Texas has indicated that it will utilize this funding to plug 800 documented wells, which were selected based on their higher risk. The Department of the Interior has announced a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells across the U.S. as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO