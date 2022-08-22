Shirley Ann Boomershine, 85, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born on April 20, 1937, at her parents’ home in rural Mahaska County, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Silvers) Cameron. She attended Oskaloosa High School. In January of 1952, she was united in marriage to Chelsea Hunt. To this union 3 children were born. They divorced years later. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gerald Boomershine in Lancaster, Missouri. To this union 2 children were born.

