Metropolitan Police Department looking for suspect in attack on three Asian people

By Dave Leval
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a surveillance photo of the man it says attacked three people of various Asian backgrounds during the early morning hours of August 18.

Police said the man became angry and hurled racial slurs when the three people ignored him along K Street Northwest.

He then followed them to 15th Street Northwest where police said the suspect ran up to the three with a large knife and shouted he was going to stab a woman in the group in the mouth. The three got into their car and left.

Police said that the suspect approached the car at a red light and threw a brick through the driver’s side window.

One man and the woman suffered injuries and were treated at the scene, said police.

Woman in Reston awakes to find man with knife in home before he sexually assaults her

Asian residents told DC News Now they are angry.

“It is very unfair to us, it’s even horrible in this country to happen like this,” said New York’s Jacken Lee, on his first visit to the District

There have now been at least 15 hate crimes based on race, and ethnicity around the District so far this year, according to Metro Police. That’s down dramatically from the 37 during the same time a year ago.

“We are Asians. There’s a lot of things happening,” said Wendy Wang, also visiting from New York City. “Sometimes we don’t feel as safe as before.”

The latest incident took place about two blocks from the White House. Some Asian visitors, are concerned but remain positive.

“Yeah, some people do a little hate Asia for like taking their jobs, and something like that,” said Jim Yang. “But for me, I think it’s a friendly country.”

Yang said he plans to visit D.C. again from New York, despite what happened.

You’re asked to call Metro Police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 if you have any information about this crime. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

