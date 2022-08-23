Read full article on original website
Related
Long wait, high costs for daycare in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Merritt Coscia was opening a restaurant when the pandemic started. But as lockdown went into effect, she and her partner got another surprise: A baby. "Once we finally gave birth and realized that, okay, we need to start looking at things because I can't realistically work with a kid strapped to me the entire time," Coscia said.
Nursing home residents crammed in to warehouse during Ida close to settlement with owner
NEW ORLEANS — A consortium of attorneys for some of the residents of seven nursing homes evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse for Hurricane Ida moved a step closer this week to settling a lawsuit against the homes and their owner, Bob Dean. “Last week, we successfully achieved a preliminary...
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
School massacre map mistakenly shown to 2nd graders in St. Tammany Parish
MADISONVILLE, La. — A map related to a school massacre in Germany was mistakenly shown to second graders in St. Tammany Parish on Monday, before their teacher quickly took the slide off the screen and notified administrators. Meredith Mendez, a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish school district said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mandeville scientist helps capture detailed 'Moon shot'
NEW ORLEANS — A pair of astrophotographers have just posted an incredible picture of the moon. It’s like we’ve never seen before. The craters, the colors, the textures are all in spectacular detail. “In general, with all of my space photos, what I love the most is...
Why wasn't there contraflow for Hurricanes like Zeta, Laura or Ida?
NEW ORLEANS — If you were around for Hurricanes Katrina in 2005, or Gustav in 2008, you'll remember contraflow on the interstate, but since then with all the major hurricanes that have hit the area, it hasn't happened. That caused many people to sit in bumper to bumper traffic...
Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'
Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm. He told The Associated Press he doesn’t remember much from...
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says
LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blood pressure medicine can regrow hair for just pennies-a-day
NEW ORLEANS — When the New York Times ran a headline last week that read "An Old Medicine Grows New Hair for Pennies a Day," local doctors' offices started getting a lot of calls from men and women asking for the prescription. Braden Brignac, 22, is starting his career...
New Orleans S&WB project held hostage by abortion politics
NEW ORLEANS — Abortion rights and flood mitigation don't seem to have much in common, but here in New Orleans the politics over one is delaying funding approval for another. Thursday, for the second time, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred the decision on a $39 million line of credit for a Sewerage & Water Board project over the City's stance on abortion.
Louisiana high court puts Shreveport mayor back on ballot
NEW ORLEANS — A north Louisiana mayor can run for reelection, despite providing incorrect information about his address on his qualifying papers, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday. A Shreveport resident had sued to knock Mayor Adrian Perkins off the Nov. 8 ballot because his qualifying papers falsely...
'I didn't pick a side' Cantrell says no regrets on supporting young person trying to change
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell firmly defended her decision to show up in court in support of a juvenile carjacker who used a fake gun to traumatize and steal cars from victims, but who she said has since turned his life in a positive direction with the help of a program she oversees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests 1st in 75 years in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. “Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Mayor Cantrell's supporters question her appearance at teen carjacker's sentencing
NEW ORLEANS — Five days after Mayor Cantrell sparked a firestorm of criticism over her court appearance in support of the family of a juvenile carjacker, she is still ducking questions about the lingering controversy. When a WWL-TV reporter asked Cantrell about the matter Tuesday at an unrelated public...
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
Mayor Cantrell: 'We are not canceling Mardi Gras'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration issued a clarification on Friday, hours after the mayor said a police shortage could derail plans for Mardi Gras 2023. Here is the complete statement. "We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras. New Orleans, like the rest of the nation, is...
Attorneys seek to block move of Bridge City juvenile offenders to Angola
NEW ORLEANS — Civil rights attorneys are asking a judge to keep inmates from the Bridge City Youth Center from being moved to Louisiana’s State Penitentiary in Angola according to a report on NOLA.com. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July that half of the inmates at the...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0