Louisiana State

Long wait, high costs for daycare in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Merritt Coscia was opening a restaurant when the pandemic started. But as lockdown went into effect, she and her partner got another surprise: A baby. "Once we finally gave birth and realized that, okay, we need to start looking at things because I can't realistically work with a kid strapped to me the entire time," Coscia said.
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
Mandeville scientist helps capture detailed 'Moon shot'

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of astrophotographers have just posted an incredible picture of the moon. It’s like we’ve never seen before. The craters, the colors, the textures are all in spectacular detail. “In general, with all of my space photos, what I love the most is...
Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm. He told The Associated Press he doesn’t remember much from...
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.
New Orleans S&WB project held hostage by abortion politics

NEW ORLEANS — Abortion rights and flood mitigation don't seem to have much in common, but here in New Orleans the politics over one is delaying funding approval for another. Thursday, for the second time, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred the decision on a $39 million line of credit for a Sewerage & Water Board project over the City's stance on abortion.
Louisiana high court puts Shreveport mayor back on ballot

NEW ORLEANS — A north Louisiana mayor can run for reelection, despite providing incorrect information about his address on his qualifying papers, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday. A Shreveport resident had sued to knock Mayor Adrian Perkins off the Nov. 8 ballot because his qualifying papers falsely...
Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests 1st in 75 years in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. “Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
Mayor Cantrell: 'We are not canceling Mardi Gras'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration issued a clarification on Friday, hours after the mayor said a police shortage could derail plans for Mardi Gras 2023. Here is the complete statement. "We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras. New Orleans, like the rest of the nation, is...
