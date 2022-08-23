Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Chiefs partnering with JOLT for International Overdose Awareness day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and local organizations are coming together for a night of celebration, education and reflection. Be it from pills, powder, or prescription, Peoria County is no stranger to the nationwide drug overdose epidemic. Advocates said the community is...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Irish Fest strives to connect community with Irish culture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last weekend of August in Peoria means three days of Irish fun at the riverfront. The 42nd annual Peoria Irish Fest features three stages with Irish rock bands, traditional Irish bands, Irish dancers and storytellers. There are five bars, Irish food and drinks, vendors and an area for children called “Wee Folk.”
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested in Peoria with ‘ghost’ handgun
PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number. According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Jelani Day launch foundation in his honor
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Between the grieving comes a night of celebration for the family of Jelani Day, who invited the public to the launch of The Jelani Day Foundation at Illinois State University on Saturday. “I think he would be very pleased. I know he’s looking down on...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire. Steel Magnolias | 08/26/2022 | Good Day Central Illinois. How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness …
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of early morning Peoria stabbing in critical condition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after Peoria police found them with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2100 block of N. Linn Street for a stabbing victim, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
Central Illinois Proud
Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 27, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Notre Dame football won in a barnburner 40-38 game against Peoria Manual. Jeremiah Wallace finished with multiple touchdowns. James Ament also had a 30-yard punt return for a touchdown. Manual’s London Toliver threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carrion Farrell to cut a 14-point...
