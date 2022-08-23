ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Sox make major decisions on Trevor Story, Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate infielder Trevor Story from the injured list on Saturday, per BoSox Injection. Additionally, the Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, per NBC Sports EDGE Baseball. Story has been out since mid-July due to a wrist hairline fracture. Meanwhile, Durant was a top prospect for Boston but has struggled to get things going at the big league level.
BOSTON, MA
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
BOSTON, MA
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti

Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
NBA
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
BOSTON, MA
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Patrice Bergeron
Brad Marchand
Jake Debrusk
Taylor Hall
NBC Sports

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

