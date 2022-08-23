Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings sign final restricted free agent ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings have made a ton of moves this off-season. And on Friday, they checked off the last item on their to-do list. The Red Wings and forward Filip Zadina agreed to a three-year contract, the team announced. The deal is worth an average annual value of $1.825 million.
Red Sox make major decisions on Trevor Story, Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate infielder Trevor Story from the injured list on Saturday, per BoSox Injection. Additionally, the Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, per NBC Sports EDGE Baseball. Story has been out since mid-July due to a wrist hairline fracture. Meanwhile, Durant was a top prospect for Boston but has struggled to get things going at the big league level.
Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari breaks silence on knee injury knocking him out of EuroBasket
One of the biggest honors for an athlete is to be able to play for their home country. There’s no better feeling than donning the colors of your flag as you play for international glory. Unfortunately for Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, his journey with Team Italy needs to come to an end.
Bill Belichick has surprising excuse for Patriots’ preseason loss
The New England Patriots looked bad in their preseason finale Friday, losing 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick had an interesting theory as to why his team was so flat. Belichick suggested after the game that the Patriots may have left it on the practice field during joint...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
NBA・
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report
Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NFL・
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will try and avoid a sweep as they finish a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday. It is time to peek at our MLB odds series as we make a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. The Red Sox defeated the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2