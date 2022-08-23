ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant

MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

City of Glens Falls announces road closures

The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Schenectady, NY
Health
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Coronavirus
WNYT

Saratoga Springs company recognized for two years of fast growth

A Saratoga Springs company has made a prestigious list of fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications and commercialization partner for the life-sciences industry. Peregrine has three-year growth of 866% and comes in at number 710 on the list...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Notorious Glenville bridge hit by large truck again

GLENVILLE – Another truck hit the Glenville Rail Bridge on Friday. The accident happened despite construction wrapping up last month on a designated turnaround spot to prevent trucks from hitting the bridge. An infrared detection system was also installed in the area, along with flashing lights to alert drivers...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting

Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

North Greenbush fire remains under investigation

The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Audrey May Herron disappearance fundraiser in Cairo

Twenty years later and Audrey may Herron’s disappearance is as current as it was in 2002. As Audrey May Herron finished her shift at the former Greene County Long-Term Health Care Center in Catskill, NY. She was last seen leaving around 11pm. Driving westbound on Route 23 in Catskill...
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Joseph Neiss

Please join us in saluting US Navy Radarman 3rd Class Joseph Neiss of Earlton. He served during World War II on a PT boat in Guantanamo Bay. He later worked for the United States Postal Service. Thank you for your service.
EARLTON, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Vehicle rolls over during crash in Watervliet

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, Watervliet police officers responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 900 Broadway in the City of Watervliet. There was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information about this crash.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Authorities investigating Troy shooting of 14 year old

The victim of an overnight shooting in Troy has died. Police say that Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. a 14 year old male was found at 151 6th Avenue in Troy with multiple gunshot wounds. The responding officers rendered medical aid along with members of the Troy Fire Department. The...
TROY, NY

