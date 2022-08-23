Read full article on original website
Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant
MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
City of Glens Falls announces road closures
The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
Saratoga Springs businesses look forward to more ‘normal’ Travers weekend
Saratoga Springs is busy preparing for Travers weekend. Tens of thousands of people fill the streets of downtown each year, bringing in revenue for local businesses. It’s nothing new for the shops, bars, restaurants and hotels on Broadway. They prepare for this weekend in advance, and after taking a...
Saratoga Springs company recognized for two years of fast growth
A Saratoga Springs company has made a prestigious list of fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications and commercialization partner for the life-sciences industry. Peregrine has three-year growth of 866% and comes in at number 710 on the list...
Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter
The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
Montgomery County veteran celebrated as he turns 98
ST. JOHNSVILLE – A Montgomery County veteran is being celebrated in his hometown as he turns 98. Joseph Mastracco is one of just two World War II veterans in St. Johnsville who is still alive. Mastracco was drafted at 18 – just a kid when he left home to...
Notorious Glenville bridge hit by large truck again
GLENVILLE – Another truck hit the Glenville Rail Bridge on Friday. The accident happened despite construction wrapping up last month on a designated turnaround spot to prevent trucks from hitting the bridge. An infrared detection system was also installed in the area, along with flashing lights to alert drivers...
Storm damage in areas of the Capital Region
Emergency crews spent their day cleaning up after NewsChannel 13’s alert day expired. Places in the capital region like Columbia County and East Greenbush had multiple trees down. Roads were momentarily closed.
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
North Greenbush fire remains under investigation
The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
Sign thief caught on camera
It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
Audrey May Herron disappearance fundraiser in Cairo
Twenty years later and Audrey may Herron’s disappearance is as current as it was in 2002. As Audrey May Herron finished her shift at the former Greene County Long-Term Health Care Center in Catskill, NY. She was last seen leaving around 11pm. Driving westbound on Route 23 in Catskill...
Woman helps raise $356k for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to honor late-brother
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was created by a New York family in 1944 following the death of their teenage son. Bridget Murray is supporting that organization in memory of her brother, Ryan. He died in 2019 from a blood disease. Before he passed, he was trying to become the...
Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court
The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
We Salute You: Joseph Neiss
Please join us in saluting US Navy Radarman 3rd Class Joseph Neiss of Earlton. He served during World War II on a PT boat in Guantanamo Bay. He later worked for the United States Postal Service. Thank you for your service.
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
Vehicle rolls over during crash in Watervliet
At around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, Watervliet police officers responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 900 Broadway in the City of Watervliet. There was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information about this crash.
Authorities investigating Troy shooting of 14 year old
The victim of an overnight shooting in Troy has died. Police say that Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. a 14 year old male was found at 151 6th Avenue in Troy with multiple gunshot wounds. The responding officers rendered medical aid along with members of the Troy Fire Department. The...
