HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse reservoir. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on his...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the Mountain View Corridor early Wednesday morning has been identified. Herriman City Police said that 38-year-old Stephanie Whittaker of Herriman was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor. She had been out jogging, according to police, on a route that was common for her to take.
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
Car window smashed; gear stolen from Search and Rescue volunteer
On Tuesday morning, a search and rescue volunteer from Utah County went to her vehicle and noticed the window was smashed and her gear was stolen.
HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
Pole fire leaves Bountiful neighborhood without electricity
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in a Bountiful neighborhood were without electricity Tuesday morning after a power pole caught fire, authorities stated. The outage was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. as temperatures were at 79 degrees and climbing. According to a statement posted to Bountiful City's social media accounts,...
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
Man Dead After Crashing Into Semi, Guardrail on I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a prior medical condition may be to blame for a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that left a man dead. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, near milepost 13.33, just east of Evanston. The patrol says 59-year-old Ohio resident Joel Simpson...
Silver Alert issued for Layton man possibly hitchhiking to Vegas
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Utah man who has Alzheimer's and schizophrenia, and he may be suicidal.
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
