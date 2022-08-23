ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
truecrimedaily

Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman police identify woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the Mountain View Corridor early Wednesday morning has been identified. Herriman City Police said that 38-year-old Stephanie Whittaker of Herriman was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor. She had been out jogging, according to police, on a route that was common for her to take.
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Pole fire leaves Bountiful neighborhood without electricity

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in a Bountiful neighborhood were without electricity Tuesday morning after a power pole caught fire, authorities stated. The outage was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. as temperatures were at 79 degrees and climbing. According to a statement posted to Bountiful City's social media accounts,...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
K2 Radio

Man Dead After Crashing Into Semi, Guardrail on I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a prior medical condition may be to blame for a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that left a man dead. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, near milepost 13.33, just east of Evanston. The patrol says 59-year-old Ohio resident Joel Simpson...
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT

