It took 137 laps to get there, but “the big one” has finally struck at Daytona International Speedway and at the worst time for a handful of drivers needing a win. Leaders Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez spun together in the middle of Turns 1 and 2, collecting most of the field with them. Several drivers needing a win to qualify for the playoffs, including Justin Haley, Ty Dillon and Chris Buescher, were caught up in the wreck. Austin Dillon, however, was not. Dillon managed to weave his No. 3 car through the mess and ended up out in front as the caution came out. Dillon is in prime position to qualify for the playoffs, as the skies have opened leading to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 being on a Red Flag.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO