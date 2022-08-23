Read full article on original website
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, Others React to Postponed Race at Daytona
So, we aren’t going to see the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona at night under the lights. Bubba Wallace is also disappointed, so don’t worry. Since the news came out there have been drivers reacting, both on Twitter and behind the microphone. Wallace and his fellow drivers were hoping to hit the track tonight. Now they have to hold off until 10 a.m. tomorrow.
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Postponed Until Sunday Morning
So, we won’t be getting late-night Cup Series action as the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is going to be postponed until tomorrow. NASCAR fans will want to wake up nice and early. The green flag is set to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST now. With all...
Drivers Sound Off on NASCAR After Dangerous Wreck in the Rain at Daytona
The action in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was brought to a halt following a massive wreck with 23 laps remaining. Several high-profile names, including leaders Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez, were taken out of the race as a result. The multi-car pileup in the middle of Turns 1 and 2 occurred as rain was falling on the track, which several drivers reported. NASCAR officials apparently didn’t notice the rain and the wreck ensued after cars lost traction. Shortly after the wreck, NASCAR issued the Red Flag and stopped the race at Daytona.
NASCAR: The Big One Strikes at Daytona, Austin Dillon Leads as Rain Brings out Red Flag
It took 137 laps to get there, but “the big one” has finally struck at Daytona International Speedway and at the worst time for a handful of drivers needing a win. Leaders Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez spun together in the middle of Turns 1 and 2, collecting most of the field with them. Several drivers needing a win to qualify for the playoffs, including Justin Haley, Ty Dillon and Chris Buescher, were caught up in the wreck. Austin Dillon, however, was not. Dillon managed to weave his No. 3 car through the mess and ended up out in front as the caution came out. Dillon is in prime position to qualify for the playoffs, as the skies have opened leading to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 being on a Red Flag.
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Delayed Due to Inclement Weather
The start to NASCAR’s regular season finale race at Daytona will start later than expected. Saturday night, NASCAR announced that the start of the race has been delayed because of rain. No projected start time has been provided. Saturday night, NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered a pivotal race to...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Uninterested in Discussing Contract Negotiations Ahead of Daytona
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was in no mood to talk about his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) contract negotiations ahead of Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona. Busch began his pre-race press conference by saying he had no update on the status of his contract for next season and the future. After a brief moment of silence, Busch was asked about his contract. He declined to answer, saying it wasn’t the place to start airing any “dirty laundry.”
NASCAR: Brad Keselowski’s Day at Daytona, Playoff Hopes Come to an End
Brad Keselowski needed a win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Sunday in order to clinch a spot into the playoffs. Unfortunately for the 2012 champion, he got caught up in the multi-car wreck just ahead of the end of Stage 1. Keselowski suffered enough damage to knock him out for the remainder of the race. With that, Keselowski fails to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
NASCAR: Severe Weather Moving in Ahead of Regular Season Finale at Daytona
The thunderstorms that delayed Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway have returned. Track officials released a statement Saturday afternoon saying that severe weather including lightning is in the area. NASCAR has advised fans to seek shelter as gates will remain closed. They were scheduled to open...
