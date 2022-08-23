Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WacoTrib.com
Beyond the Kitchen: Sisters continue parents' legacy at Trujillo's
Although Silverio Trujillo has been gone since 2008 and his wife Delia nearly a year now, their influence and traditions are still seen, felt and tasted daily at their family restaurant on the traffic circle, Trujillo’s Comedor y Cantina (dining room and bar). “Working hard is what Mom and...
baylorlariat.com
Creative Waco aims for city to thrive with culture, imagination
A nonprofit organization formed in 2015, Creative Waco aims to support a thriving cultural and creative community in Waco. For a decade prior to 2015, the City of Waco aspired to raise the bar for cultural development. No entity existed to undertake the task until Creative Waco executive Fiona Bond was brought by Baylor from Scotland to Waco with her husband and two kids.
baylorlariat.com
Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday
Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen ISD navigating teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — Last year, Killeen ISD was dealing with a big-time teacher shortage. All of Texas and the entire country has been handling a teacher shortage for some time. Researchers site a number of issues as to why the country is experiencing this shortage. Killeen is the biggest school district in Central Texas with over 45,000 students, so they felt the brunt of the shortage earlier and more than other surrounding districts.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses
With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold 30th Centex event in new surroundings
The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraiser marks its 30th year at a new venue and in a new month, but its purpose in raising funds for the fight against cancer remains the same. “We are thrilled to be hosting our event at the stunning Knoxville Ranch venue (near...
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: September 2022
Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school
TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Waco Habitat for Humanity’s zero-interest mortgage helps family in need amid skyrocketing rates, long waitlists for affordable housing
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family in need is finally moving into a fresh, interest-free Habitat for Humanity home after overcoming several obstacles and delays. Habitat for Humanity selected Jessica Dugan, a Waco resident and a part of Compassion Waco, as the recipient of the newest house on the Payne Avenue.
Temple, Texas Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, good news!. The Temple Animal Shelter is offering free animal adoptions at the Clear the Shelter event this Saturday, August 27 from noon until 4 pm in Temple, Texas. Clear the Shelter Event. Clear the Shelter is...
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
KWTX
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the nationwide teaching shortage, a Central Texas school district is getting creative. To help fill its own gap, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is putting qualified staff on the fast-track to becoming certified teachers. “The response has been overwhelming, we have so many...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
Comments / 0