Waco, TX

KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WacoTrib.com

Beyond the Kitchen: Sisters continue parents' legacy at Trujillo's

Although Silverio Trujillo has been gone since 2008 and his wife Delia nearly a year now, their influence and traditions are still seen, felt and tasted daily at their family restaurant on the traffic circle, Trujillo’s Comedor y Cantina (dining room and bar). “Working hard is what Mom and...
baylorlariat.com

Creative Waco aims for city to thrive with culture, imagination

A nonprofit organization formed in 2015, Creative Waco aims to support a thriving cultural and creative community in Waco. For a decade prior to 2015, the City of Waco aspired to raise the bar for cultural development. No entity existed to undertake the task until Creative Waco executive Fiona Bond was brought by Baylor from Scotland to Waco with her husband and two kids.
baylorlariat.com

Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday

Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
KCEN

Killeen ISD navigating teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — Last year, Killeen ISD was dealing with a big-time teacher shortage. All of Texas and the entire country has been handling a teacher shortage for some time. Researchers site a number of issues as to why the country is experiencing this shortage. Killeen is the biggest school district in Central Texas with over 45,000 students, so they felt the brunt of the shortage earlier and more than other surrounding districts.
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses

With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
baylorlariat.com

Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton

Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
WacoTrib.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold 30th Centex event in new surroundings

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraiser marks its 30th year at a new venue and in a new month, but its purpose in raising funds for the fight against cancer remains the same. “We are thrilled to be hosting our event at the stunning Knoxville Ranch venue (near...
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school

TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
baylorlariat.com

Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life

Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
