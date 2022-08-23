ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU ON-CAMPUS SAFETY

Safety top of mind for Indiana State University law enforcement, students. As students head back to campus, law enforcement is encouraging students to protect their belongings and themselves. Many students are doing just that.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU Police Awards Dinner honors those who keep the campus safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is taking the time to honor those who keep the campus safe each and every day. It's all part of the 11th biennial Indiana State University Police Recognition and Commendation Awards Dinner. Officers, dispatchers, and community partners were celebrated and honored for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday morning. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
MONTEZUMA, IN
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Crews close Vigo County road to fix bridge failure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County road is closed until further notice. The Vigo County Highway Department announced the closure of Greencastle Road. The road is closed from Rio Grande Avenue to Adams Street. The road is closed due to a bridge failure. The highway department did not...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Eastbound Interstate 70 reopens after crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened just before 6:00 Friday morning. The lanes were closed at around 4:30 due to a crash just east of the State Road 46 exit. Indiana State Police told us traffic was backed up for miles while the accident...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Parents make breakfast for Vincennes Lincoln Alice football team

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of the Vincennes Lincoln Alice Football team and members of the community are coming together to ensure its players are well fed and motivated before each game. As the sun rose on Friday morning and people began their journey to work, Lincoln Alice football players...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Wildflower Market brings in the masses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for vendors!. Folks enjoyed a wild Saturday over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Wildflower Market!. There was no shortage of window shopping -- with over 100 vendors to browse. Vendors showed off antiques, décor, vintage trinkets, and clothing!
TERRE HAUTE, IN

