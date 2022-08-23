Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
WTHI
ISU ON-CAMPUS SAFETY
Safety top of mind for Indiana State University law enforcement, students. As students head back to campus, law enforcement is encouraging students to protect their belongings and themselves. Many students are doing just that.
WTHI
ISU Police Awards Dinner honors those who keep the campus safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is taking the time to honor those who keep the campus safe each and every day. It's all part of the 11th biennial Indiana State University Police Recognition and Commendation Awards Dinner. Officers, dispatchers, and community partners were celebrated and honored for...
WTHI
Safety top of mind for Indiana State University law enforcement, students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students are back on Indiana State University's campus. While they're excited to return to some of their favorite campus activities, they want to make sure they're all done safely. Abigail Jameson is a freshman on campus. With it being her first year as a Sycamore, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
WTHI
Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
WTHI
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
WTHI
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHI
Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday morning. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening...
WTHI
Here's the complete list of the candidates for the Vigo County school board
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The list of candidates for the Vigo County school board is now complete. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday at noon. According to the Vigo County Clerk's office, 14 candidates have filed. District 1. Carey J LaBella. Eric Graves. District 2. J.D. Skelton.
WTHI
2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000
MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Crews close Vigo County road to fix bridge failure
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County road is closed until further notice. The Vigo County Highway Department announced the closure of Greencastle Road. The road is closed from Rio Grande Avenue to Adams Street. The road is closed due to a bridge failure. The highway department did not...
WTHI
Duke Energy to spend around $2 million on substation replacement
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy will spend around $2 million to replace a substation in West Terre Haute. The substation will be built on Gannon Road, near Highway 150. The project will replace a substation nearby that was built in the 1960s. District manager Rick Burger says the...
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
WTHI
Eastbound Interstate 70 reopens after crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened just before 6:00 Friday morning. The lanes were closed at around 4:30 due to a crash just east of the State Road 46 exit. Indiana State Police told us traffic was backed up for miles while the accident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Parents make breakfast for Vincennes Lincoln Alice football team
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of the Vincennes Lincoln Alice Football team and members of the community are coming together to ensure its players are well fed and motivated before each game. As the sun rose on Friday morning and people began their journey to work, Lincoln Alice football players...
WTHI
Historic downtown Terre Haute building is set to reopen sooner than you might think
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations to the old Terminal arcade bar are coming sooner than you may have expected. The owners of Charlie's Pub and Grill announced their plans today to restore the old terminal arcade. The name of the new pub will be The Terminal, and all ages...
WTHI
South Knox Wins in the Opening Round of the Vincennes Lincoln Volleyball Tournament
South Knox beats Princeton 2-0 to advance to the McDonald's Volleyball Tournament Semifinals. South Knox would be eliminated by Loogootee.
WTHI
Wildflower Market brings in the masses
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for vendors!. Folks enjoyed a wild Saturday over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Wildflower Market!. There was no shortage of window shopping -- with over 100 vendors to browse. Vendors showed off antiques, décor, vintage trinkets, and clothing!
Comments / 0