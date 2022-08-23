ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Repair work around Cove, Fort Hood to cause closures

COPPERAS COVE / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Transportation crews will be making pothole and bridge repairs on Interstate 14 and Highway 9, near Fort Hood and Copperas Cove, on Wednesday and Thursday – weather permitting. TxDOT says that on Wednesday, lane closures will...
KCEN

These roads, exits to close in Waco this week

WACO, Texas — Heads up Waco divers. TxDOT will be closing some main lanes, frontage roads and exits because crews need to install signs along north and south I-35 main lanes. Crews plan to start closures Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. These closures include:. The far...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner

WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
Waco, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WacoTrib.com

Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022

Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
fox44news.com

Tampered pump leads to gas thefts and arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less. Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the...
fox44news.com

Driver strikes telephone pole, causes power outages

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A late night vehicle accident in Temple leads to some power outages. The Temple Police Department posted on social media Sunday night that all lanes of W. Adams Avenue were shut down in response to a vehicle accident in the 3500 block. A driver struck a telephone pole, causing some outages in the west side.
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
