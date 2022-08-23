Read full article on original website
Renee Edelman
5d ago
Well now we know the owner of several Mohave funeral homes and his position as director of Mohave medical examiner office was motivated by his self interest only .
zachnews.net
News Alert: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Missing hiker found dead last Saturday after separating from group that became dehydrated at Sara Park during the afternoon last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: A missing hiker was found dead after separating from group that became dehydrated at Sara Park. According to a press release...
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker found dead after separating from group that became dehydrated in Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for missing and dehydrated hikers in Mohave County ended with three people rescued and a fourth person dead, said the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team on its Facebook Aug. 27. At around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, crews with Lake Havasu...
fox10phoenix.com
Former employee details experience at Mohave County medical examiner’s office
A woman who says she worked on the staff in the medical examiner’s office, who doesn't wish to be identified, says there’s truth to allegations made by funeral home owners we spoke with. "It was very apparent very early on that law enforcement was constantly calling Desert Lawn even though Bradbury or a different funeral home was on rotation. They just automatically called Desert Lawn," she said.
zachnews.net
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City updates utilities billing address￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City offers many options for paying water and sewer bills, including sending payments in the mail through the U.S Postal Service, paying in person at City Hall, paying over the phone, dropping off payments at the City Hall drop box, or paying online. A quirk of the US Postal Service delivery system and the City’s mail-in payment processing system is creating timing problems for some customers. The City is eliminating the local PO Box to address the issue.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gems Assisted Living hosts grand opening
Gems Assisted Living held their open house and ribbon Cutting on August 17 at 3035 Prescott St., Kingman. From left to right, Donna Kyle, owner Amanda Pena, Vilma Urbina, Heather Minery, and Charlene Pruden. Gems Assisted Living can be reached at 928-453-5251.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pets injured in BHC house fire￼
BULLHEAD CITY – No one was injured in a Wednesday, August 24 residential structure fire in Bullhead City. Fire Department personnel responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive. “The first arriving company reported smoke and fire coming from the interior, with attic...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Possible microburst damages some outdoor structures and blew down trees, light pole, and power poles knocking power off to community.
Needles, California: A possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was outside recording when the microburst occurred; video post at ZachNews on Facebook. Very gusty winds of rain that felt...
kyma.com
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Topock drowning victim identified
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
zachnews.net
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Treasure Hunt in the Parks is giving away over $1,000 in prizes ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead Recreation Division is hosting a Treasure Hunt in the Parks and giving away over $1,000 in prizes donated by local businesses. The event will take place in the month of September in honor of National Parks month. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the City’s beautiful parks and possibly discover loot!
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
SignalsAZ
Kingman Launching New Customer Payment Portal
The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal mid-September 2022 for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option. Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
It’s Wild West Days in Oatman
OATMAN – Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Oatman will host its Inaugural Wild West Days. Come dressed in western themed attire to win prizes. There will be lots of fun the for whole family. All weekend there will be 50/50 drawings, kids games, prizes for best dressed western theme, random prizes by shops, gunfights and many vendors. Saturday there will also be a chili cook off and men’s beard contest. Sunday there will be a ladies’ hat contest.
